Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 9.

Positive start to resolving Singapore-Malaysia disputes but observers flag challenges ahead



Above: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah arriving at The Villa in the Singapore Botanic Gardens' Ginger Garden, where they had lunch yesterday. The meeting shows there is political will on both sides to see through a resolution, said one observer. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



They will require compromises and that will pose difficulties to both Singapore and Malaysia, experts said.

Teeth of early Singaporeans found at Victoria Concert Hall site



The human teeth, dating from the 1300s to 1600s, were uncovered during a 2011 dig by the Nalanda-Sriwijaya Centre's archaeology unit, during the hall's redevelopment. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIM CHEN SIAN



It was the first time human remains from early Singapore have been found, according to a new report.

World Bank warns brewing US-China trade storm jeopardises global economy



A cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province in December 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Trade conflict between the United States and China is inflicting collateral damage and threatens to do yet more harm to the global economy, the World Bank warned.

Scoot Singapore to Melbourne flight makes a U-turn 48min after take-off due to B-787 technical fault



The incident is the latest in a string of flight disruptions that have hit Scoot. PHOTO: SCOOT



Flight TR24 was forced to return 48 minutes into the flight, after pilots discovered a fault with the aircraft's weather radar component.

TV host Pornsak sues F&B group that took over restaurants he co-founded



TV host Pornsak Prajakwit and his business partner had agreed to give up their majority stake in Porn's Sexy Thai Food to Jus Delish Group in November 2016. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



TV host Pornsak Prajakwit and his business partner received $2 for selling 60 per cent of their shares in the Thai restaurant chain they founded.

British PM Theresa May defeated in parliament, lawmakers create new obstacle to no-deal Brexit



Pro-Brexit activists hold up placards outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Jan 8, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The defeat means the British government needs explicit parliamentary approval to leave the EU without a deal before it can use certain powers relating to taxation law.

Shell fined $400k over Pulau Bukom fire that injured six workers



Boats sailing past the Pulau Bukom oil refinery. Shell Eastern Petroleum, which carries out refinery works at the facility, was fined $400,000 for an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act on Jan 8, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Oil giant Shell has been fined $400,000 for a health and safety breach that led to a fire at the Pulau Bukom petroleum refinery which left six workers with burns.

Drone reports temporarily halt flights from London's Heathrow





A British Airways Boeing 747 coming in to land at Heathrow Airport in June 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The latest incident has raised fears that the chaos that affected rival Gatwick last month could be repeated on an even larger scale.

Generation Grit: Freak accident in a pool left him paralysed, but uni student graduates with top honours



Looking back, Mr Alwyn Keng credits his family and friends for creating a strong support system. Through it all, his friends and family never gave up hope on him, he said. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



An active student who loved sports, Mr Alwyn Keng's life was dramatically altered after a freak swimming pool accident robbed him of the use of his legs in his freshman year.

China's 'Ice Boy' sees life changed a year on



Wang Fuman's story attracted national and international attention to the plight of at least 61 million "left-behind" children of migrant workers living in poverty in China. PHOTO: WEIBO



Chinese schoolboy Wang Fuman first shot to fame in early 2018, when a photo of him with his hair and eyebrows covered in icicles went viral on the Internet.

