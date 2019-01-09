Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 9.
Positive start to resolving Singapore-Malaysia disputes but observers flag challenges ahead
They will require compromises and that will pose difficulties to both Singapore and Malaysia, experts said.
Teeth of early Singaporeans found at Victoria Concert Hall site
It was the first time human remains from early Singapore have been found, according to a new report.
World Bank warns brewing US-China trade storm jeopardises global economy
Trade conflict between the United States and China is inflicting collateral damage and threatens to do yet more harm to the global economy, the World Bank warned.
Scoot Singapore to Melbourne flight makes a U-turn 48min after take-off due to B-787 technical fault
Flight TR24 was forced to return 48 minutes into the flight, after pilots discovered a fault with the aircraft's weather radar component.
TV host Pornsak sues F&B group that took over restaurants he co-founded
TV host Pornsak Prajakwit and his business partner received $2 for selling 60 per cent of their shares in the Thai restaurant chain they founded.
British PM Theresa May defeated in parliament, lawmakers create new obstacle to no-deal Brexit
The defeat means the British government needs explicit parliamentary approval to leave the EU without a deal before it can use certain powers relating to taxation law.
Shell fined $400k over Pulau Bukom fire that injured six workers
Oil giant Shell has been fined $400,000 for a health and safety breach that led to a fire at the Pulau Bukom petroleum refinery which left six workers with burns.
Drone reports temporarily halt flights from London's Heathrow
The latest incident has raised fears that the chaos that affected rival Gatwick last month could be repeated on an even larger scale.
Generation Grit: Freak accident in a pool left him paralysed, but uni student graduates with top honours
An active student who loved sports, Mr Alwyn Keng's life was dramatically altered after a freak swimming pool accident robbed him of the use of his legs in his freshman year.
China's 'Ice Boy' sees life changed a year on
Chinese schoolboy Wang Fuman first shot to fame in early 2018, when a photo of him with his hair and eyebrows covered in icicles went viral on the Internet.