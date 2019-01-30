Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 30

Tangled web of love and lies led to HIV data leak affecting many



Ler Teck Siang (above) and Mikhy Farrera Brochez got married in New York City on April 24, 2014. They then returned to Singapore and in May that year, Brochez lied to a police inspector that it was his own blood that had been tested.



Two men who met online and fell in love ended up stripping thousands of people with HIV of their right to privacy when their data was splashed online.

British lawmakers instruct Theresa May to demand EU reopen Brexit deal; EU says ‘No’



Pro-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London. PHOTO: REUTERS



British lawmakers on Tuesday instructed Prime Minister Theresa May to demand that Brussels replace the Irish border arrangement known as the “backstop”, in a last-ditch attempt to renegotiate an exit treaty that the European Union says it will not change.

HIV data leak: Following trail online can help minimise spread, say experts



While it might be too late to undo the leak, Mr Bryan Tan, a lawyer from Pinsent Masons MPillay who specialises in technology law and data protection, said the authorities could chase down the data by monitoring where it cropped up online and following the digital trail. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



It might be too late to undo the leak but the authorities could chase down the data by monitoring where it cropped up online and following the digital trail.

Singapore on the Thames: Brexiters can't cherry-pick from Republic's model to keep British economy thriving





ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



By leaving the EU, Britain loses the FTAs the EU has with over 30 countries and territories, which is a very un-Singaporean thing to do, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Huawei charges may force China to grant concessions at trade talks with US



A guilty verdict might convince more countries to exclude Huawei equipment in their 5G roll-out, say technology analysts. PHOTO: AFP



But this will not derail the critical talks aimed at reconciling deep differences between the two largest economies in the world, said analysts.

Spotlight on fraught Sports Hub public-private partnership model after CEO Oon Jin Teik's resignation



Mr Oon Jin Teik on Monday (Jan 28) announced his shock resignation as Sports Hub chief executive after just a year in the role. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Mr Oon became the latest to get wrong the delicate balancing act between the public sector's social objectives and the private sector's profit motive.

Farquhar, not Raffles, the real hero of early modern Singapore, says new bicentennial book





Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh (left) and British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman at a panel discussion at the launch of the bicentennial book 200 Years Of Singapore And The United Kingdom. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The editors of the book felt that Stamford Raffles was given too much credit, and William Farquhar and John Crawfurd too little, for the success of early Singapore.

US spy chief contradicts Trump's claims of progress with North Korea



North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (centre) being welcomed by Chinese officials upon his arrival at Dandong station, China's border city, in Jan 7, 2019. PHOTO: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS



North Korea is unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and has continued activity inconsistent with pledges to denuclearise, US national intelligence chief Dan Coats said.

77-year-old found dead in Tampines flat after blood drips through neighbour's ceiling





In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to an incident at Block 440 Tampines Street 43 at 8.43am. It was classified as a case of unnatural death. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The neighbour had traced a strange smell in her flat to a dark red liquid dripping from the ceiling in her master bedroom, which she suspected to be blood.

Nanyang Girls' High apologises after attire check made students 'feel uncomfortable'





Nanyang Girls' High School has spoken to its students and is monitoring the affected girls following the attire check. PHOTO: ST FILE



A female teacher reportedly unbuttoned students' uniforms to check the colour of their bra straps during the attire check.

