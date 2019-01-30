Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 30

Tangled web of love and lies led to HIV data leak affecting many
Two men who met online and fell in love ended up stripping thousands of people with HIV of their right to privacy when their data was splashed online.
British lawmakers instruct Theresa May to demand EU reopen Brexit deal; EU says ‘No’
British lawmakers on Tuesday instructed Prime Minister Theresa May to demand that Brussels replace the Irish border arrangement known as the “backstop”, in a last-ditch attempt to renegotiate an exit treaty that the European Union says it will not change.
HIV data leak: Following trail online can help minimise spread, say experts
It might be too late to undo the leak but the authorities could chase down the data by monitoring where it cropped up online and following the digital trail.
Singapore on the Thames: Brexiters can't cherry-pick from Republic's model to keep British economy thriving
By leaving the EU, Britain loses the FTAs the EU has with over 30 countries and territories, which is a very un-Singaporean thing to do, says ST associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Huawei charges may force China to grant concessions at trade talks with US
But this will not derail the critical talks aimed at reconciling deep differences between the two largest economies in the world, said analysts.
Spotlight on fraught Sports Hub public-private partnership model after CEO Oon Jin Teik's resignation
Mr Oon became the latest to get wrong the delicate balancing act between the public sector's social objectives and the private sector's profit motive.
Farquhar, not Raffles, the real hero of early modern Singapore, says new bicentennial book
The editors of the book felt that Stamford Raffles was given too much credit, and William Farquhar and John Crawfurd too little, for the success of early Singapore.
US spy chief contradicts Trump's claims of progress with North Korea
North Korea is unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and has continued activity inconsistent with pledges to denuclearise, US national intelligence chief Dan Coats said.
77-year-old found dead in Tampines flat after blood drips through neighbour's ceiling
The neighbour had traced a strange smell in her flat to a dark red liquid dripping from the ceiling in her master bedroom, which she suspected to be blood.
Nanyang Girls' High apologises after attire check made students 'feel uncomfortable'
A female teacher reportedly unbuttoned students' uniforms to check the colour of their bra straps during the attire check.