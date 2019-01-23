Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 23.
World Economic Forum panel upbeat about benefits of China's Belt and Road Initiative
China's Belt and Road Initiative, while involving geopolitics, will create economic opportunities and growth for countries, said WEF panellists.
British manufacturer Dyson to relocate corporate headquarters to Singapore
This means Dyson - famed for its bagless vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans - will become a Singapore-based business and primarily be regulated by the law here.
Terror groups still potent as they take the fight online
The danger of an attack hitting Singapore continues to be high due also in part to the country's strategic location, said experts.
Reality check needed on land transport masterplan
To promote walking and cycling, major changes to Singapore's built environment and commuting habits are needed, says ST Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan.
Rare book on early Singapore stories back in Republic
A book that holds the stories of early Singapore, including Sang Nila Utama's experience on the island when he arrived in 1299, has made its way back to the Republic.
Doubts over effectiveness of WhatsApp's text-forwarding curb
Some observers warned that malicious senders could still get around WhatsApp's restriction to limit the number of times users can forward a message.
Lawyer who submitted forged degree gets struck off the rolls
The young lawyer, hoping to improve her chances of getting a job in the Singapore Legal Service, submitted a forged transcript that reflected better grades in 2013.
Overweight passenger forces EVA Air flight attendants to wipe his backside
Several female flight attendants were allegedly coerced by a male passenger to "help" him remove his underwear and wipe his backside after he took a dump.
Roma, The Favourite lead Oscar race with 10 nominations each
Popular musical romance A Star Is Born and Dick Cheney biopic Vice finished with eight nominations each, while superhero blockbuster Black Panther finished with seven.
Buy the right security camera
Keeping an eye on your home and loved ones at home have never been easier. Here are five things to look out for when setting up a home security camera system.