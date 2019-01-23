Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 23.

World Economic Forum panel upbeat about benefits of China's Belt and Road Initiative



Mr Heng Swee Keat speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. PHOTO: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM



China's Belt and Road Initiative, while involving geopolitics, will create economic opportunities and growth for countries, said WEF panellists.

British manufacturer Dyson to relocate corporate headquarters to Singapore



Dyson CEO Jim Rowan speaks during a product launch event in Beijing, China. PHOTO: REUTERS



This means Dyson - famed for its bagless vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans - will become a Singapore-based business and primarily be regulated by the law here.

Terror groups still potent as they take the fight online



Singapore Police Force's In-situ Reaction Teams from the Protective Security Command patrolling at the Ngee Ann City shopping complex on Orchard Road on Dec 15, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



The danger of an attack hitting Singapore continues to be high due also in part to the country's strategic location, said experts.

Reality check needed on land transport masterplan



If Singapore were to promote cycling and the use of other mobility devices, it must do more than having rules govern their use on pedestrian walkways, says the writer. This is because having bikes and scooters on pathways will make walking less comfortable and a little less safe for pedestrians. ST FILE PHOTO



To promote walking and cycling, major changes to Singapore's built environment and commuting habits are needed, says ST Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan.

Rare book on early Singapore stories back in Republic



The Sejarah Melayu, or Malay Annals, was printed in Singapore in the 1840s and edited by Munsyi Abdullah, a scribe for Sir Stamford Raffles. There are only five known copies of the book that exist in public institutions today - two in the United States Library of Congress and one each in Malaysia and Indonesia. The National Library Board bought the fifth copy of the book from the private collection of a British library. It goes on display with other rare books today at NLB's Victoria Street premises until March 24. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



A book that holds the stories of early Singapore, including Sang Nila Utama's experience on the island when he arrived in 1299, has made its way back to the Republic.

Doubts over effectiveness of WhatsApp's text-forwarding curb



WhatsApp said the forwarding limit significantly reduced forwarded messages around the world, and that it would continue to evaluate the effects of the changes. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Some observers warned that malicious senders could still get around WhatsApp's restriction to limit the number of times users can forward a message.

Lawyer who submitted forged degree gets struck off the rolls

The young lawyer, hoping to improve her chances of getting a job in the Singapore Legal Service, submitted a forged transcript that reflected better grades in 2013.

Overweight passenger forces EVA Air flight attendants to wipe his backside



The incident occurred en route a long-haul flight from Los Angeles to Taiwan on Taiwanese airline EVA Air on Jan 19, 2019. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/JEFF LIN



Several female flight attendants were allegedly coerced by a male passenger to "help" him remove his underwear and wipe his backside after he took a dump.

Roma, The Favourite lead Oscar race with 10 nominations each



The Oscars, the climax of Hollywood's awards season, will be held on Feb 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Popular musical romance A Star Is Born and Dick Cheney biopic Vice finished with eight nominations each, while superhero blockbuster Black Panther finished with seven.

Buy the right security camera



The Arlo Pro 2 security camera retains the key features of the previous versions, such as being wire-free and weatherproof. PHOTO: ARLO



Keeping an eye on your home and loved ones at home have never been easier. Here are five things to look out for when setting up a home security camera system.

