Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 2

Foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia to meet on Jan 8 in the Republic
The foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia will meet in the Republic on Jan 8, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un warns of 'new path' if stalemate with US persists
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his "strong will" towards denuclearisation in his annual New Year's Day address, but warned that he could "seek a new path" if the United States misjudges his patience.
Car hit by fallen tree? NParks may cover claim
NParks says it has a public liability insurance policy which covers its legal liability for personal injury, loss or damage to property following a fallen tree incident.
Heng Swee Keat to deliver 2019 Budget statement on Feb 18
It will be the fourth time Mr Heng, who took over as finance minister in 2015, is delivering the Budget statement.
Grading scheme for maid agencies runs into a snag
A planned scheme to grade maid employment agencies and boost the professionalism of the industry has been delayed for over a year after several issues were raised.
9 hurt after man rams car through famous street in Tokyo in New Year Day attack
A 21-year-old man in a rented car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians on Harajuku's Takeshita Street, which was closed to vehicles for the New Year, injuring nine people.
The Lives They Live: She reached out to aids patients when no one would
At the former Middle Road Hospital, which handled Aids cases in 1985, two doctors resigned and 25 nurses asked to be transferred out of fear, but not Mrs Iris Verghese.
Moneylenders test tech to read your social media feed to figure out if you get a loan
An algorithm that reads your social media feed, gets a fix on your digital personality and analyses your online interactions with people may determine if you get a loan.
Newsmakers and readers share their #firstmeal2019 with ST Food
Check out what newsmakers and readers had for their first meal in the new year, from milk tea and raisin bread to roti prata.
Consumer tech trends in 2019
The Straits Times looks at what's coming your way in consumer technology in the new year.