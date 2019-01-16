Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 16.

No-confidence vote tabled after British MPs resoundingly reject May’s Brexit deal 432 to 202





Few expect the deal to pass, but the scale of Prime Minister Theresa May's defeat could determine whether she tries again, loses office, delays Brexit - or if Britain even leaves the EU at all. PHOTO: AFP





The motion of no confidence will be debated and voted upon on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Theresa May after the defeat.

Delay in Singapore-Malaysia bilateral meeting a blow to Iskandar in Johor



The Forest City in Malaysia, Johor, Iskandar, as viewed from Tuas West Drive on Dec 11, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The postponement of Monday's bilateral meeting between Singapore and Malaysia on Johor's most important economic zone comes at an inopportune time for the southern state, where investors have been hesitant for the past year.

Parliament: MOH to review MediShield Life claim limits more regularly, about once every three years





Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong said MediShield Life aims to strike a balance between keeping premiums affordable and ensuring adequate coverage of subsidised care.PHOTO: ST FILE





The Ministry of Health will review claim limits - which cap MediShield Life coverage and Medisave payment - more regularly, around every three years or so, said Mr Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for Health. Currently, the plan is to review these limits every five years.

Zuji ceases operations, customers in Singapore and Hong Kong owed refunds



The Singapore Tourism Board said Zuji Travel's licence lapsed on Dec 31, 2018, and it can no longer provide travel products and services here.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Online travel booking site Zuji appears to have ceased business, after failing to renew its travel agent licences in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

Data leaks are serious business and other lessons to learn from SingHealth breach



Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong said his ministry has been experimenting with a virtual browser which will allow access to the Internet through strictly controlled and monitored client servers before the SingHealth cyber attack.PHOTO: ST FILE



The heavy fines and penalties meted out to two organisations and some of their staff responsible for Singapore's worst data breach have concluded six months of intense scrutiny of the episode. But the lessons learnt will continue to be felt across all sectors in Singapore.

Thaipusam will move to the beat as authorities soften rules on musical instruments



Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road, which will be the starting point of the Thaipusam procession this year.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Percussion instruments - including Hindu-style drums like the thavil, dhol and khol - will be allowed to be played by devotees at the annual event for the first time since 1973 when the playing of all music was banned at it after fights between competing groups.

A toddler fell into a well in Spain; rescuers can't reach him, and his parents no longer hear him



A handout photo shows the 30cm wide borehole into which a two-year-old fell in Spain.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Out for an afternoon in the Spanish countryside, Julen's parents were preparing lunch when their two-year-old slipped into a hole. The hole is over 100m deep, but only 38cm at its widest spot - big enough for a toddler to slip into, but not his parents or rescuers racing against a ticking clock.

Hitting the sweet spot in reducing the appeal of sugary drinks



Over 40 countries have meaningful taxes or levies on sugary drinks, often imposed on manufacturers and importers, rather than on consumers directly, the writer says. ST FILE PHOTO



This war on diabetes is a real and urgent one as Singapore has the dubious honour of having the highest prevalence of diabetes among high-income countries in the world. Nearly one in seven Singaporeans has diabetes.

Reviewing firms publicly is the way to go, says Glassdoor



Glassdoor chief operating officer Christian Sutherland-Wong says that in a knowledge-driven labour economy like Singapore, job seekers need more knowledge on career choices.ST PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN



If customer reviews for restaurants can help Singaporeans pick where to eat, can reviews by a company's staff about its work culture help a job seeker choose the right career?

Cricket: Former Singapore Sports Hub chief Manu Sawhney to take the helm at global governing body ICC in July





Manu Sawhney, the former Sports Hub CEO who oversaw the first National Day Parade held at the National Stadium, intends to further cricket’s popularity both internationally and in Singapore.LIANHE ZAOBAO PHOTO



The Singaporean will be based in the sport's governing body's headquarters in Dubai from next month and will officially take over from David Richardson after the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales from May to July.

