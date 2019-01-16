Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 16.
No-confidence vote tabled after British MPs resoundingly reject May’s Brexit deal 432 to 202
The motion of no confidence will be debated and voted upon on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Theresa May after the defeat.
Delay in Singapore-Malaysia bilateral meeting a blow to Iskandar in Johor
The postponement of Monday's bilateral meeting between Singapore and Malaysia on Johor's most important economic zone comes at an inopportune time for the southern state, where investors have been hesitant for the past year.
Parliament: MOH to review MediShield Life claim limits more regularly, about once every three years
The Ministry of Health will review claim limits - which cap MediShield Life coverage and Medisave payment - more regularly, around every three years or so, said Mr Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for Health. Currently, the plan is to review these limits every five years.
Zuji ceases operations, customers in Singapore and Hong Kong owed refunds
Online travel booking site Zuji appears to have ceased business, after failing to renew its travel agent licences in both Singapore and Hong Kong.
Data leaks are serious business and other lessons to learn from SingHealth breach
The heavy fines and penalties meted out to two organisations and some of their staff responsible for Singapore's worst data breach have concluded six months of intense scrutiny of the episode. But the lessons learnt will continue to be felt across all sectors in Singapore.
Thaipusam will move to the beat as authorities soften rules on musical instruments
Percussion instruments - including Hindu-style drums like the thavil, dhol and khol - will be allowed to be played by devotees at the annual event for the first time since 1973 when the playing of all music was banned at it after fights between competing groups.
A toddler fell into a well in Spain; rescuers can't reach him, and his parents no longer hear him
Out for an afternoon in the Spanish countryside, Julen's parents were preparing lunch when their two-year-old slipped into a hole. The hole is over 100m deep, but only 38cm at its widest spot - big enough for a toddler to slip into, but not his parents or rescuers racing against a ticking clock.
Hitting the sweet spot in reducing the appeal of sugary drinks
This war on diabetes is a real and urgent one as Singapore has the dubious honour of having the highest prevalence of diabetes among high-income countries in the world. Nearly one in seven Singaporeans has diabetes.
Reviewing firms publicly is the way to go, says Glassdoor
If customer reviews for restaurants can help Singaporeans pick where to eat, can reviews by a company's staff about its work culture help a job seeker choose the right career?
Cricket: Former Singapore Sports Hub chief Manu Sawhney to take the helm at global governing body ICC in July
The Singaporean will be based in the sport's governing body's headquarters in Dubai from next month and will officially take over from David Richardson after the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales from May to July.