Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Feb 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 6.

Keep on upgrading to grow, improve lives for workers, amid slowing global economy: PM Lee



PM Lee (centre), Mrs Lee and NTUC President Mary Liew during a traditional lohei session with workers, union leaders and management staff. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



A slowing global economy and ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China will have an impact on Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

READ MORE HERE

Trump to press border wall fight in State of the Union speech



Trump (above) likely will stir contention with remarks on immigration policy, after his demand for US$5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion) in wall funds triggered a historic 35-day partial government shutdown. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a State of the Union speech challenging Democrats to approve funding for his long-sought border wall, but stopping short of declaring a national emergency over it, at least for now.

READ MORE HERE

Baby boy makes surprise arrival at midnight on Chinese New Year, the first to be born in Year of the Pig



First-time parents Poon Yee Siang, 30, and Wong Ee Wen, 28, had been expecting little Ethan to arrive a month later on March 3, but Ms Wong began experiencing unbearable contractions after a reunion dinner. PHOTO: MOUNT ALVERNIA HOSPITAL



First-time parents Poon Yee Siang, 30, and Wong Ee Wen, 28, had been expecting their newborn to arrive a month later on March 3.

READ MORE HERE

Budget to include help for industries to continue to transform and create good jobs for workers: Heng Swee Keat





Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that he remains upbeat about the Republic's prospects this year. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES



The upcoming Budget will include a focus on keeping Singapore safe and secure and ensuring its industries can continue to transform and create good jobs for workers, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

READ MORE HERE

Lucy, Singapore Zoo's resident female giraffe, dies during childbirth





The 14-year-old giraffe had been confirmed to be pregnant with her first calf in April 2018. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Originally from The Tisch Family Zoological Gardens in Israel, Lucy made the 16-day sea voyage to Singapore in 2005.

READ MORE HERE

E-scooter led to fire in Cashew Road flat on Monday night, injuring 3 people





Firefighters put out the blaze using a water jet and three compressed air foam backpacks, in about 15 minutes. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE



The electric scooter was placed in one of the bedrooms, SCDF said.

READ MORE HERE

Russia plans new missile systems to counter US by 2021



Russia's President Vladimir Putin (centre) attends a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, on Feb 2, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Russia will race to develop two new land-based missile launch systems before 2021 to respond to Washington’s planned exit from a landmark nuclear arms control pact, it said.

READ MORE HERE

Huawei case: High stakes for US and China



PHOTO: AFP



China came in for some flak for its rather harsh response to Canada's detention of Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei's senior executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.

READ MORE HERE

Raffles revealed in his collection



Portrait of Sir Thomas Stamford Bingley Raffles. PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



New exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum delves into the Briton's role in South-east Asia through more than 150 items he collected.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Mourinho avoids jail but hit by fine for tax fraud in Span





Jose Mourinho is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid. PHOTO: REUTERS/ACTION IMAGES



The 56-year-old is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid.

READ MORE HERE