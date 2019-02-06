Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Feb 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 6.
Keep on upgrading to grow, improve lives for workers, amid slowing global economy: PM Lee
A slowing global economy and ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China will have an impact on Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
Trump to press border wall fight in State of the Union speech
US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a State of the Union speech challenging Democrats to approve funding for his long-sought border wall, but stopping short of declaring a national emergency over it, at least for now.
Baby boy makes surprise arrival at midnight on Chinese New Year, the first to be born in Year of the Pig
First-time parents Poon Yee Siang, 30, and Wong Ee Wen, 28, had been expecting their newborn to arrive a month later on March 3.
Budget to include help for industries to continue to transform and create good jobs for workers: Heng Swee Keat
The upcoming Budget will include a focus on keeping Singapore safe and secure and ensuring its industries can continue to transform and create good jobs for workers, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.
Lucy, Singapore Zoo's resident female giraffe, dies during childbirth
Originally from The Tisch Family Zoological Gardens in Israel, Lucy made the 16-day sea voyage to Singapore in 2005.
E-scooter led to fire in Cashew Road flat on Monday night, injuring 3 people
The electric scooter was placed in one of the bedrooms, SCDF said.
Russia plans new missile systems to counter US by 2021
Russia will race to develop two new land-based missile launch systems before 2021 to respond to Washington’s planned exit from a landmark nuclear arms control pact, it said.
Huawei case: High stakes for US and China
China came in for some flak for its rather harsh response to Canada's detention of Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei's senior executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States.
Raffles revealed in his collection
New exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum delves into the Briton's role in South-east Asia through more than 150 items he collected.
Football: Mourinho avoids jail but hit by fine for tax fraud in Span
The 56-year-old is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid.