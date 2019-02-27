Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 27.

Trump-Kim Summit: One-on-one chat, dinner to kick off leaders' meeting



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet at least five times during the summit in Hanoi. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Anticipation builds over whether Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un can agree on deal to break nuclear deadlock.

CGH guilty of negligence that delayed cancer diagnosis, allowing it to spread: Appeals Court



Ms Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman, 39, is now fighting Stage IV cancer that has progressed to her brain. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The 39-year-old patient in the case is now fighting Stage IV cancer that has progressed to her brain.

NUS, NTU shine in university rankings by subjects; SMU breaks into top 50 for business



Of Singapore's 14 top-10 performances in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subjecs, nine were achieved by the National University of Singapore, while five were achieved by Nanyang Technological University. PHOTOS: ST FILE



The latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject showed that in total, 14 Singaporean subject offerings ranked in the global top 10.

Parliament: To protect local jobs, Government has to cut foreign worker quota, says Chee Hong Tat





Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said jobs for Singaporeans will be lost and socio-political problems could flare up if the country does not control the number of foreign workers here. PHOTO: GOV.SG



It'll be painful for some firms but decision was made in bid to avoid sociopolitical problems, he said.

High taxes on the super-rich are back in vogue



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Could a new tax revolution be on the cards that will end the long era of low taxes for the super-rich? We don't know yet, but in the United States, the battle lines are being drawn.

Man jailed for money-laundering offences in $40 million SkillsFuture scam





The scam has been described as the largest case of fraud perpetrated against a public institution in Singapore. SkillsFuture Singapore oversees the SkillsFuture initiative which is aimed at promoting lifelong learning among Singaporeans. PHOTO: ST FILE



The scam has been described as the largest case of fraud perpetrated against a public institution in Singapore.

Greater Bay Area development plan to intensify rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore



A general view of the skyline of Hong Kong. China unveiled the Greater Bay area blueprint on Feb 18, with Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau singled out to lead the plan. PHOTO: AFP



Observers, however, added that Asian economies can also benefit from an affluent Chinese bay area by meeting its need for supplies and services.

China urges India, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' after air strike



Pakistan's military earlier announced Indian jets had violated the Line of Control that divides Indian- and Pakistani-administered Kashmir and dropped payloads, although it said there were no casualties. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The escalation comes in the wake of a Feb 14 suicide bombing that killed dozens of troops in Pulwama district in Kashmir.

Say hi to 5G, the next big thing in smartphones



The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona focused greatly on 5G networks, which is expected to help run autonomous cars and robots. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



5G wireless networks and foldable phones dominated the Mobile World Congress, the biggest trade show for mobile technology.

Door falls on woman at carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall



Warning signs next to the affected door at the carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall. PHOTO: STOMP



The management has contacted the parties involved in the incident and will render any assistance required, said a spokesman for the mall.

