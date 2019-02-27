Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Feb 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 27.
Trump-Kim Summit: One-on-one chat, dinner to kick off leaders' meeting
Anticipation builds over whether Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un can agree on deal to break nuclear deadlock.
CGH guilty of negligence that delayed cancer diagnosis, allowing it to spread: Appeals Court
The 39-year-old patient in the case is now fighting Stage IV cancer that has progressed to her brain.
NUS, NTU shine in university rankings by subjects; SMU breaks into top 50 for business
The latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings by Subject showed that in total, 14 Singaporean subject offerings ranked in the global top 10.
Parliament: To protect local jobs, Government has to cut foreign worker quota, says Chee Hong Tat
It'll be painful for some firms but decision was made in bid to avoid sociopolitical problems, he said.
High taxes on the super-rich are back in vogue
Could a new tax revolution be on the cards that will end the long era of low taxes for the super-rich? We don't know yet, but in the United States, the battle lines are being drawn.
Man jailed for money-laundering offences in $40 million SkillsFuture scam
The scam has been described as the largest case of fraud perpetrated against a public institution in Singapore.
Greater Bay Area development plan to intensify rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore
Observers, however, added that Asian economies can also benefit from an affluent Chinese bay area by meeting its need for supplies and services.
China urges India, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' after air strike
The escalation comes in the wake of a Feb 14 suicide bombing that killed dozens of troops in Pulwama district in Kashmir.
Say hi to 5G, the next big thing in smartphones
5G wireless networks and foldable phones dominated the Mobile World Congress, the biggest trade show for mobile technology.
Door falls on woman at carpark lift lobby of Alexandra Central Mall
The management has contacted the parties involved in the incident and will render any assistance required, said a spokesman for the mall.