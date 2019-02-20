Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Feb 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 20.

Singaporeans welcome Merdeka package, say it will help defray healthcare costs



The Merdeka Generation Package, which covers Singaporeans born in the 1950s, provides them with enhanced Chas subsidies regardless of income. ST PHOTO: JOSEPH CHUA



But some were concerned that the benefits under the Merdeka Generation Package would not be enough to defray the medical costs of chronic conditions.

Biggest supermoon of 2019 lights up sky on Tuesday



If the sky is clear, the best time to view the phenomenon would be at moonrise at around 7.30pm, a Science Centre Singapore spokesman said. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The supermoon coincides with the annual Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the 15-day Chinese New Year celebrations.

Budget addresses cost of living concerns, says Heng Swee Keat



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat stressed that transforming Singapore's economy will not be easy, but it must be done now to avoid "hitting a brick wall a few years down the road". PHOTO: ST FILE



The Finance Minister highlighted how families in the lowest 20 per cent by household income get $4 of benefit for every dollar they pay in taxes.

Singapore's MFA says December meeting with Malaysia on water was overshadowed by new issues



The water issue resurfaced last year when Dr Mahathir said that the price of raw water sold to Singapore is "ridiculous" and that Malaysia will approach Singapore to renegotiate the terms of the agreement. PHOTO: ST FILE



MFA said discussions were overshadowed by new issues that had arisen over the Johor Baru Port Limits and the Seletar Instrument Landing System procedures.

HIV data leak: Standard practice to prepare list of HIV-positive inmates for medical reviews, says Prisons Service



HIV-positive inmates are typically scheduled for medical reviews by the prison's appointed medical service provider Parkway Shenton, which takes place within prison compounds. PHOTO: ST FILE



Photos of one such list were leaked by American Mikhy Farrera Brochez last Saturday.

Travellers question effect of cuts in GST relief on coffers



Under new rules that kicked in yesterday, people returning from abroad can claim tax exemption on a smaller amount of their overseas shopping. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The latest measure to tighten the GST import relief is an unnecessary inconvenience, said several frequent travellers.

Pushback expected from telcos across the world over Huawei ban



PHOTO: REUTERS



This is because Huawei sells equipment said to be about 10 per cent cheaper than its rivals and has widespread "lock-in" to its technology for a cheap and quick migration to 5G.

China's Greater Bay Area plan is both an opportunity and competition for Singapore



The scallop-shaped Zhuhai Grand Theatre. It is designed in the shape of two shells – one at 90m high and one at 60m high. They imply the scallop gives birth to a pearl while the sea gives birth to a scallop, which leads to the name Zhuhai – “Pearl and Sea” in Chinese. PHOTO: WWW.BAYAREA.GOV.HK



Observers warned that China's grand plan to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nearby cities into a global innovation hub could present competition to cities like Singapore.

Trump says March 1 deadline for China trade talks not 'magical' date



Trump suggested he was open to pushing the deadline to complete negotiations. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations.

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dies, aged 85



Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, according to Paris Match Magazine. PHOTO: REUTERS



A German haute-couture designer, Lagerfeld was artistic director at Chanel but also delivered collections for LVMH’s Fendi and his own eponymous label.

