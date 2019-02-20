Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Feb 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 20.
Singaporeans welcome Merdeka package, say it will help defray healthcare costs
But some were concerned that the benefits under the Merdeka Generation Package would not be enough to defray the medical costs of chronic conditions.
Biggest supermoon of 2019 lights up sky on Tuesday
The supermoon coincides with the annual Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the 15-day Chinese New Year celebrations.
Budget addresses cost of living concerns, says Heng Swee Keat
The Finance Minister highlighted how families in the lowest 20 per cent by household income get $4 of benefit for every dollar they pay in taxes.
Singapore's MFA says December meeting with Malaysia on water was overshadowed by new issues
MFA said discussions were overshadowed by new issues that had arisen over the Johor Baru Port Limits and the Seletar Instrument Landing System procedures.
HIV data leak: Standard practice to prepare list of HIV-positive inmates for medical reviews, says Prisons Service
Photos of one such list were leaked by American Mikhy Farrera Brochez last Saturday.
Travellers question effect of cuts in GST relief on coffers
The latest measure to tighten the GST import relief is an unnecessary inconvenience, said several frequent travellers.
Pushback expected from telcos across the world over Huawei ban
This is because Huawei sells equipment said to be about 10 per cent cheaper than its rivals and has widespread "lock-in" to its technology for a cheap and quick migration to 5G.
China's Greater Bay Area plan is both an opportunity and competition for Singapore
Observers warned that China's grand plan to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nearby cities into a global innovation hub could present competition to cities like Singapore.
Trump says March 1 deadline for China trade talks not 'magical' date
US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations.
Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dies, aged 85
A German haute-couture designer, Lagerfeld was artistic director at Chanel but also delivered collections for LVMH’s Fendi and his own eponymous label.