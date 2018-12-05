Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 5.
Singapore-KL ties hit by disputes over waters and airspace
Singapore-Malaysia ties took a sudden turn on two fronts, as simmering disputes over airspace and territorial waters came into the open.
US stocks end down more than 3.0% on trade, growth worries
Wall Street stocks were pummelled on Tuesday by worries over slowing US growth and trade conflict amid mounting skepticism over the US-China tariff truce.
How other countries are tackling high sugar consumption
Many countries in the world tax pre-packed drinks that are high in sugar as a way to cut the sugar consumption by their people.
Airspace management isn't about sovereignty, but about keeping skies safe, as traffic increases
The way forward must be integration, not fragmentation.
PM Lee sues financial adviser Leong Sze Hian for defamation contained in Facebook post
The blogger had shared an article on his Facebook page that alleged PM Lee had helped to launder 1MDB funds
Singapore wine merchant seeking damages or return of stolen wines from buyers
Hock Tong Bee, one of Singapore's oldest wine and spirits merchants, is suing buyers who had bought stolen wine from its former employee, with claims for amounts as high as $900,000.
'Zero' doubt Saudi crown prince directed Khashoggi murder: Republican senators
The explosive new declarations by two key senators came after a briefing by the CIA's director.
British PM suffers setbacks as Brexit debate starts in parliament
On the first day of debate, her government was found in contempt of parliament and then a group of her own Conservative Party lawmakers won a challenge to hand more power to the House of Commons if her deal is voted down.
Tech the halls: Gadget gift guide for Christmas
Whether they are for loved ones or for the home, here's a look at some cool gadgets to buy this festive season.
Kensington Palace denies rift between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace has broken its silence over media reports of an alleged feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.