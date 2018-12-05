Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 5.

Singapore-KL ties hit by disputes over waters and airspace



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the Malaysian actions "are clearly a violation of our sovereignty and international law". ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Singapore-Malaysia ties took a sudden turn on two fronts, as simmering disputes over airspace and territorial waters came into the open.

US stocks end down more than 3.0% on trade, growth worries



The Dow Jones industrial average fell nearly 800 points on Dec 4, 2018, as investors' fears increased over a potential trade war between China and US. PHOTO: AFP



Wall Street stocks were pummelled on Tuesday by worries over slowing US growth and trade conflict amid mounting skepticism over the US-China tariff truce.

How other countries are tackling high sugar consumption



Generally, the goal of having a sugar tax is to encourage manufacturers to reformulate their drinks so less sugar is used. PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Many countries in the world tax pre-packed drinks that are high in sugar as a way to cut the sugar consumption by their people.

Airspace management isn't about sovereignty, but about keeping skies safe, as traffic increases



In its latest forecast unveiled, the International Air Transport Association noted that the number of air travellers could double to 8.2 billion a year in 2037. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The way forward must be integration, not fragmentation.

PM Lee sues financial adviser Leong Sze Hian for defamation contained in Facebook post



Leong Sze Hian speaking during a peaceful protest held at Hong Lim Park on June 8, 2013. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The blogger had shared an article on his Facebook page that alleged PM Lee had helped to launder 1MDB funds

Singapore wine merchant seeking damages or return of stolen wines from buyers



Court records showed that Hock Tong Bee, which was founded in the 1930s and owns CornerStone Wines, is involved with at least 50 cases in the State Court and High Court combined since 2016. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE



Hock Tong Bee, one of Singapore's oldest wine and spirits merchants, is suing buyers who had bought stolen wine from its former employee, with claims for amounts as high as $900,000.

'Zero' doubt Saudi crown prince directed Khashoggi murder: Republican senators



US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters after attending a closed-door briefing, on the death of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, by Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel at the US Capitol in Washington, US, on Dec 4, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The explosive new declarations by two key senators came after a briefing by the CIA's director.

British PM suffers setbacks as Brexit debate starts in parliament



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons in London on Dec 4, 2018, at the beginning of a debate on the Brexit deal. PHOTO: AFP



On the first day of debate, her government was found in contempt of parliament and then a group of her own Conservative Party lawmakers won a challenge to hand more power to the House of Commons if her deal is voted down.

Tech the halls: Gadget gift guide for Christmas



Whether you want to splurge or have a tight budget, The Straits Times has found some cool gadgets to buy this festive season. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



Whether they are for loved ones or for the home, here's a look at some cool gadgets to buy this festive season.

Kensington Palace denies rift between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton



Allegations of a feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been disputed by Kensington Palace. PHOTOS: REUTERS



Kensington Palace has broken its silence over media reports of an alleged feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

