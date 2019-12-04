Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 4.
MOH accepts proposed 'informed consent' guidelines on what doctors need to tell patients for treatments
Recommendations include dealing with complaints made against doctors within 18 months.
House Democrats' impeachment report accuses Trump of abusing power
The 300-page report by the Democratic-led House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges against Trump.
Pisa: No. 2 in academics is OK but Singapore should aim to top student well-being
For one, the responses of students to the questions on anxiety and stress needs to be carefully studied, says Sandra Davie.
Sasa's shop staff say management has yet to inform them of its move to quit Singapore; closure surprises customers
Meanwhile, the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union has contacted some of the staff who are general branch members of the union.
Pisa 2018: Students from lower-income homes in Singapore do better than students overseas
The study also measured three types of academic resilience among such students.
Manila reopens airport as typhoon that killed 3 and displaced 500,000 heads seawards
The storm is forecast to leave Philippine waters and head to the South China Sea on Thursday.
Fake bitcoin website strikes again - this time quoting Tharman
The fake webpage, which pretends to be a news page from a local media organisation, asks for payments into a bitcoin trading scheme.
Black Friday a bright spark for brick-and-mortar stores in Singapore
With discounts as high as 90 per cent, the sale this year attracted eager shoppers and bargain hunters who were even up for queueing overnight.
Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon: Organiser pleased with overall response to night race but says it 'can do better'
The annual event received flak from those affected by road closures in the downtown city area.
SEA Games: Young Lions eliminated, with 1-0 defeat by Vietnam extending their goal drought to four games
With just one game left, Singapore are fifth in their six-team group, with one point from four matches.