Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 26

Two Christmas babies delivered at the same hospital at the stroke of midnight



(Left) Baby Charlie Choong and her parents, Ms Chua Si Qi and Mr Choong Yong Thai, accompanied by grandparents Mr and Mrs Choong. (Right) Baby Mohamed Hanif and his parents, Mr Ibrahim Bin Mohamed Ridwan and Ms Canete Eunice Sara Clave. PHOTOS: MOUNT ALVERNIA HOSPITAL



The stork delivered two Christmas babies - a boy and a girl - at the stroke of midnight this year, both at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll rises to more than 400



Clean-up and rescue operations taking place following a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, on Dec 24, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Indonesian rescuers on Tuesday used drones and sniffer dogs to search for survivors along the devastated west coast of Java hit by a series of tsunamis that killed at least 429 people, warning more victims are expected to be uncovered as the search expands.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian tsunami: Fresh eruption causes panic as search and rescue teams struggle to reach remote villages



Residents clearing rubble along the Carita beach area in Pandeglang, Indonesia on Dec 24, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



A fresh eruption at the Anak Krakatau volcano that caused last weekend's deadly tsunami sent residents fleeing from the Java coastline on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE HERE

Guatemalan boy dies after being detained by US border agents



A generic photo of a child reaching through from the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border fence. Two migrant children have died this month after being detained at the border between Mexico and the United States. PHOTO: AFP



He is the second migrant child to have died this month after being detained at the border between Mexico and the United States.

READ MORE HERE

Trump vows no end to shutdown until wall funded



US President Donald Trump holds a video call with US military service members in the Oval Office on Christmas morning in Washington, on Dec 25, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday he would not reopen the government until he gets US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) to fund his border wall, as the partial government shutdown dragged into a fourth day.

READ MORE HERE

5 killed, 21 injured in China as hijacked bus crashes into pedestrians



Police officers seen tackling the bus hijacker in Fujian, China, on Dec 25, 2018 in a video clip posted on micro-blogging site Weibo. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WEIBO



A hijacker carrying a knife has been detained and is being investigated by local police, state television CGTN reported.

READ MORE HERE

Going overseas to be farmers: No chickening out of starting poultry farm



Ms Lam Shu Mei at her Rwanda chicken farm, which she set up to fulfil her father's wish of focusing on social impact projects. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAM SHU MEI



Farming is a far-fetched notion in land-scarce Singapore, but that has not stopped some entrepreneurial Singaporeans from venturing overseas to pursue their agrarian dreams.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands attend four-day Sikh festival to celebrate founder's 550th birth anniversary and renew commitment to religious harmony



Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam (centre) touring the exhibition area showcasing the Sikh culture at the Singapore Expo on Dec 25, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Organisers said the event, Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar, also aimed to remind the Sikh community of the key principles of their religion.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Kedah-bound national defender Shakir Hamzah enjoying a new lease of life



Shakir Hamzah the reformed family man with wife Erni Maulood, two-month-old son Noah Uwais Sharel and daughters Emily Aisyah, two, and Estelle Aisyah, one. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Former bad boy puts his wild days behind him, credits wife and dad for change.

READ MORE HERE

British band The 1975's frontman had an unforgettable childhood visit to Singapore



British band The 1975 will be back here in 2019 to perform at The Star Theatre on Sept 16, their third concert here. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC SINGAPORE



The frontman of British band The 1975, Matthew 'Matty' Healy, has never forgotten about his childhood trip to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE