Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 26

Two Christmas babies delivered at the same hospital at the stroke of midnight
The stork delivered two Christmas babies - a boy and a girl - at the stroke of midnight this year, both at Mount Alvernia Hospital.
Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll rises to more than 400
Indonesian rescuers on Tuesday used drones and sniffer dogs to search for survivors along the devastated west coast of Java hit by a series of tsunamis that killed at least 429 people, warning more victims are expected to be uncovered as the search expands.
Indonesian tsunami: Fresh eruption causes panic as search and rescue teams struggle to reach remote villages
A fresh eruption at the Anak Krakatau volcano that caused last weekend's deadly tsunami sent residents fleeing from the Java coastline on Tuesday afternoon.
Guatemalan boy dies after being detained by US border agents
He is the second migrant child to have died this month after being detained at the border between Mexico and the United States.
Trump vows no end to shutdown until wall funded
US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday he would not reopen the government until he gets US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) to fund his border wall, as the partial government shutdown dragged into a fourth day.
5 killed, 21 injured in China as hijacked bus crashes into pedestrians
A hijacker carrying a knife has been detained and is being investigated by local police, state television CGTN reported.
Going overseas to be farmers: No chickening out of starting poultry farm
Farming is a far-fetched notion in land-scarce Singapore, but that has not stopped some entrepreneurial Singaporeans from venturing overseas to pursue their agrarian dreams.
Thousands attend four-day Sikh festival to celebrate founder's 550th birth anniversary and renew commitment to religious harmony
Organisers said the event, Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar, also aimed to remind the Sikh community of the key principles of their religion.
Football: Kedah-bound national defender Shakir Hamzah enjoying a new lease of life
Former bad boy puts his wild days behind him, credits wife and dad for change.
British band The 1975's frontman had an unforgettable childhood visit to Singapore
The frontman of British band The 1975, Matthew 'Matty' Healy, has never forgotten about his childhood trip to Singapore.