Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 19

Tech firms hiring varsity students to beat talent crunch



Singapore Management University undergraduate Ken Low has been working full time as a financial crime analyst at global fintech company TransferWise since June, while waiting to complete his final semester in university. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Techies are in such demand these days that students like undergraduate Ken Low can command a full-time job while still grinding it out at university.

US Treasury's Mnuchin says expects January trade talks with China



US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (pictured) said reducing the US trade deficit with China was still a major priority for President Donald Trump. PHOTO: AFP



The United States and China are planning to hold meetings in January to "document an agreement" on trade, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Court rules estate agency director liable for botched NZ deal, to pay $210,000 in property investment losses

A couple who lost about $210,000 investing in a New Zealand property will recover the sum from the director of a Singapore real estate company after the High Court ruled that he was liable for misrepresentation that led to the loss.

Former NSP chief Lim Tean issued writ of summons over unpaid loan of US$150,000 which he disputed



Mr Lim Tean has appealed to the High Court about the matter and the case is still pending. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO FILE



Former National Solidarity Party (NSP) chief Lim Tean has appealed against the issuance of a writ of summons over a loan of US$150,000 (S$205,720) he had allegedly not repaid.

Man arrested for allegedly stealing $35k worth of jewellery from Yew Tee Square shop



The incident happened at Gold Scale Jewels in Yew Tee Square shopping centre on Dec 15, 2018. PHOTO: PHOTO: WANBAO READER



The police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday (Dec 17) for allegedly stealing around $35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Choa Chu Kang.

PM Mahathir and his old-style politics are back with a vengeance in Malaysia



Cries of Malaysia Baru have become muted of late, or even spat out ironically, complete with memes to match. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Cries of Malaysia Baru have become muted of late, or even spat out ironically, complete with memes to match.

Trump agrees to shut down his charity



Donald Trump presents a cheque from the Trump Foundation to the Puppy Jake on Jan 30, 2016 in Davenport, Iowa. PHOTO: AFP



President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his embattled personal charity and to give away its remaining money amid allegations that he used the foundation for his personal and political benefit, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced on Tuesday.

Causes Week 2018: Turning A-grade school paper into recycling drive



NTU undergraduates (from left) Ang Wei Loong, Wong Song Wei and Lek Zhi Yu created an app (left) that uses a points system to encourage people to recycle. They also started a company, Surf, to run recycling drives in firms. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



It started as a school paper on local waste management that earned three Nanyang Technological University undergraduates an A grade last year.

The Straits Times picks: Best gadgets of 2018



Samsung Galaxy Note 9. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



2018 was the year of the notch, the result of smartphone-makers trying to make a screen with minimal borders.

Five possible candidates to replace Jose Mourinho



(From left) Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps, Laurent Blanc and Ryan Giggs are all potential picks to fill the gap left by Jose Mourinho's departure from the club. PHOTO: AFP, REUTERS



Manchester United are looking for a fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after parting ways with Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.

