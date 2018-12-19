Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 19

Tech firms hiring varsity students to beat talent crunch
Techies are in such demand these days that students like undergraduate Ken Low can command a full-time job while still grinding it out at university.
US Treasury's Mnuchin says expects January trade talks with China
The United States and China are planning to hold meetings in January to "document an agreement" on trade, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
Court rules estate agency director liable for botched NZ deal, to pay $210,000 in property investment losses
A couple who lost about $210,000 investing in a New Zealand property will recover the sum from the director of a Singapore real estate company after the High Court ruled that he was liable for misrepresentation that led to the loss.
Former NSP chief Lim Tean issued writ of summons over unpaid loan of US$150,000 which he disputed
Former National Solidarity Party (NSP) chief Lim Tean has appealed against the issuance of a writ of summons over a loan of US$150,000 (S$205,720) he had allegedly not repaid.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing $35k worth of jewellery from Yew Tee Square shop
The police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday (Dec 17) for allegedly stealing around $35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Choa Chu Kang.
PM Mahathir and his old-style politics are back with a vengeance in Malaysia
Cries of Malaysia Baru have become muted of late, or even spat out ironically, complete with memes to match.
Trump agrees to shut down his charity
President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his embattled personal charity and to give away its remaining money amid allegations that he used the foundation for his personal and political benefit, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced on Tuesday.
Causes Week 2018: Turning A-grade school paper into recycling drive
It started as a school paper on local waste management that earned three Nanyang Technological University undergraduates an A grade last year.
The Straits Times picks: Best gadgets of 2018
2018 was the year of the notch, the result of smartphone-makers trying to make a screen with minimal borders.
Five possible candidates to replace Jose Mourinho
Manchester United are looking for a fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after parting ways with Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.