Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 12

Canadian court grants bail to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
A Canadian court on Tuesday granted bail to a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd while she awaits a hearing for extradition to the United States, a move that could help placate Chinese officials angered by her arrest.
At least four dead, 11 wounded in French Christmas market shooting
A lone gunman shot dead at least four people and wounded 11 others near a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening before fleeing, police said.
More than 200 maids in debt seek help after loan cap takes effect
Under new rules that kicked in on Nov 30, foreigners earning less than $10,000 a year here can borrow only up to $1,500 from all licensed moneylenders combined.
Changes to Singapore's law on detention without trial to kick in next year
Amendments to the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act will take effect in the new year, when a list of criminal offences will be spelt out, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.
Condo management has no power to make by-law: Judge
A condominium management corporation took a unit owner to court to pay damages it had based on a condo by-law - but the High Court ruled that the MC did not have the power to make such a by-law in the first place.
Wholegrain prata, naan and buns, anyone? Singaporeans choosing healthier food options: HPB
More Singaporeans are choosing healthier food options when they dine out, according to the Health Promotion Board.
Avoid Woodlands Checkpoint early Thursday morning: ICA
Members of the public who are travelling via Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday from 12am to 1am are advised to plan their journey, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Tuesday.
Trump, Democrats row over funding for Mexico border wall
Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders rowed at the White House on Tuesday over the president's threat to stop funding the US government if he doesn't get money for a Mexico border wall.
Thailand to go to the polls on Feb 24 as govt lifts ban on political activities
Thailand lifted a military-imposed ban on political activities that has been in place since 2014, a government statement published on the Royal Gazette website said on Tuesday, clearing the way for an election to be held on Feb 24, 2019.
Johor Prince makes jibe in apparent response to Mahathir’s island remarks
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had chided him over a controversy involving a protected mangrove-clad island in Johor a day earlier.