Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 12

Canadian court grants bail to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou



People hold signs in favour of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou outside her bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts in Vancouver, on Dec 11, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



A Canadian court on Tuesday granted bail to a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd while she awaits a hearing for extradition to the United States, a move that could help placate Chinese officials angered by her arrest.

At least four dead, 11 wounded in French Christmas market shooting



Rescuers in the streets of Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting breakout, on Dec 11, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



A lone gunman shot dead at least four people and wounded 11 others near a Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening before fleeing, police said.

More than 200 maids in debt seek help after loan cap takes effect



Under new rules that kicked in on Nov 30, 2018, foreigners earning less than $10,000 a year here can borrow only up to $1,500 from all licensed moneylenders combined. PHOTO: ST FILE



Under new rules that kicked in on Nov 30, foreigners earning less than $10,000 a year here can borrow only up to $1,500 from all licensed moneylenders combined.

Changes to Singapore's law on detention without trial to kick in next year



A list of criminal offences will be spelt out after amendments to the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act take effect in 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



Amendments to the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act will take effect in the new year, when a list of criminal offences will be spelt out, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

Condo management has no power to make by-law: Judge



The MC of the Hoa Nam Building had sued unit owner Lian Tat Huat Trading (Lian Tat), which had leased its ground-floor premises to a coffee shop operator. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



A condominium management corporation took a unit owner to court to pay damages it had based on a condo by-law - but the High Court ruled that the MC did not have the power to make such a by-law in the first place.

Wholegrain prata, naan and buns, anyone? Singaporeans choosing healthier food options: HPB



In the Healthier Dining Programme's latest partnership with Prata Wala, wholegrain variants of Singapore favourites such as prata and naan have been made available to consumers. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



More Singaporeans are choosing healthier food options when they dine out, according to the Health Promotion Board.

Avoid Woodlands Checkpoint early Thursday morning: ICA



The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority advises travellers who urgently need to travel using the land checkpoints to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Members of the public who are travelling via Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday from 12am to 1am are advised to plan their journey, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Tuesday.

Trump, Democrats row over funding for Mexico border wall



US President Donald Trump speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during a meeting with the House and Senate Democratic leadership in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, on Dec 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders rowed at the White House on Tuesday over the president's threat to stop funding the US government if he doesn't get money for a Mexico border wall.

Thailand to go to the polls on Feb 24 as govt lifts ban on political activities



Thai pro-democracy activists hold placards as they gather outside the Royal Thai Army Club in Bangkok, on Dec 7, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Thailand lifted a military-imposed ban on political activities that has been in place since 2014, a government statement published on the Royal Gazette website said on Tuesday, clearing the way for an election to be held on Feb 24, 2019.

Johor Prince makes jibe in apparent response to Mahathir’s island remarks



Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had chided Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (above) for saying that "an outsider" should not comment on issues involving Johor. PHOTO: ST FILE



Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had chided him over a controversy involving a protected mangrove-clad island in Johor a day earlier.

