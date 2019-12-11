Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 11.
US Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges; White House sets sights on Senate trial
After the articles of impeachment were announced, President Donald Trump tweeted “WITCH HUNT!”
Employers federation's advice on year-end bonuses: Be responsible, take company performance into account
Instead of taking a cue from the civil service, companies should follow the National Wages Council's guidelines, says the Singapore National Employers Federation.
Singapore to update climate pledge it made under Paris Agreement: Masagos
This comes some five years after Singapore made its first climate pledge - which outlined its plans to limit its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - under the historic Paris Agreement.
Semakau Landfill marks 20th anniversary
The world's first offshore landfill is hailed a success, but challenges lie ahead as it is fast filling up.
Malaysia's PM Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November
Asked if a handover could come in December 2020, Dr Mahathir said: "We'll look at that when the time comes."
Experts split over allowing tourists to visit volcano
As police launched an investigation into this week's disaster at White Island, volcano experts were divided over whether tourists should be allowed to visit.
Hong Kong court rejects govt's bid to reinstate mask ban during appeal
The decision represents another setback for Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who instituted the unprecedented mask ban in October.
Duct-taped durian for $160,000 anyone? Singapore organisations parody banana wall art
Many businesses and netizens have since weighed in on the debate over the value of the banana artwork.
Generation Grit: Survivor of shaken baby syndrome thrives as entrepreneur
Mr Tan Ruming survived abuse as a baby and endured a lonely childhood, but he found his passion and success in entrepreneurship.
Marie Frederiksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61
Frederiksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.