Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Dec 11.

US Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges; White House sets sights on Senate trial



US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi listens as House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks about articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS



After the articles of impeachment were announced, President Donald Trump tweeted “WITCH HUNT!”

READ MORE HERE

Employers federation's advice on year-end bonuses: Be responsible, take company performance into account



In May, NWC suggested that wage increases should correspond with the employers' performance, productivity gains and employee contributions. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Instead of taking a cue from the civil service, companies should follow the National Wages Council's guidelines, says the Singapore National Employers Federation.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to update climate pledge it made under Paris Agreement: Masagos



Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli delivering Singapore's national statement at the annual United Nations climate conference in Madrid on Dec 10, 2019. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES



This comes some five years after Singapore made its first climate pledge - which outlined its plans to limit its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 - under the historic Paris Agreement.

READ MORE HERE

Semakau Landfill marks 20th anniversary



A dump truck offloading incineration ash on a floating platform at Semakau Landfill yesterday. Over 2,000 tonnes of waste are added to the landfill every day. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The world's first offshore landfill is hailed a success, but challenges lie ahead as it is fast filling up.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's PM Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had promised to hand over to Mr Anwar Ibrahim during the 2018 election campaign. PHOTO: ST FILE



Asked if a handover could come in December 2020, Dr Mahathir said: "We'll look at that when the time comes."

READ MORE HERE

Experts split over allowing tourists to visit volcano



Tourists waiting to leave White Island in New Zealand on Monday, following the eruption of the volcano. Three weeks before it erupted, the volcano showed signs of "moderate and heightened volcanic unrest". PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



As police launched an investigation into this week's disaster at White Island, volcano experts were divided over whether tourists should be allowed to visit.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong court rejects govt's bid to reinstate mask ban during appeal





The Hong Kong government failed to convince the Court of Appeal of the need to reinstate the ban against protesters wearing masks before hearings on the case next month. PHOTO: AP



The decision represents another setback for Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who instituted the unprecedented mask ban in October.

READ MORE HERE

Duct-taped durian for $160,000 anyone? Singapore organisations parody banana wall art



Durian and dessert shop 99 Old Trees posted a picture of a durian taped to a wall after news of a US$120,000 (S$163,000) banana taped to a wall was sold and then eaten. PHOTOS: 99 OLD TREES/FACEBOOK, EPA-EFE



Many businesses and netizens have since weighed in on the debate over the value of the banana artwork.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Survivor of shaken baby syndrome thrives as entrepreneur



Mr Tan Ruming started SmileTutor, an agency that matches students to tutors, in his first year at the National University of Singapore Business School. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Mr Tan Ruming survived abuse as a baby and endured a lonely childhood, but he found his passion and success in entrepreneurship.

READ MORE HERE

Marie Frederiksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61



Marie Fredriksson died on Dec 9 after a long illness, her family confirmed. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Frederiksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.

READ MORE HERE