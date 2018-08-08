Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 8.
COI probe into SingHealth cyber attack to hold first hearing on Aug 28
The first hearing will be held in camera but all hearings will be held in public unless the evidence presented could affect national security or patient confidentiality, said the committee secretariat.
Najib expects to face fresh charges in court today
The former Malaysian prime minister will face fresh charges over money laundering as he makes his second appearance in a Malaysian court since he was toppled from power in May.
US finalises next China tariff list targeting US$16 billion in imports
The United States will begin collecting tariffs on another US$16 billion (S$22 billion) in Chinese goods on Aug 23, the US Trade Representative's office said. The list brings the total Chinese imports that face a 25 per cent tariff to about US$50 billion.
Most Singaporeans still use NRIC number as SingPass ID
It has been three years since SingPass users could change their unique online ID from their National Registration Identity Card number, but most have failed to do so, The Straits Times has learnt.
Cut pay for ministers? Singapore will pay price: ESM Goh
Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has sounded a warning that Cabinet ministers are not paid enough and that down the road, Singapore will be confronted with the problem of getting competent people to join the Government.
The Lives They Live: 74, and still selling insurance
Like many people, Madam Lee Siew Eng has life insurance policies. But unlike most other people who typically have only a handful of life insurance policies, she has more than 20 in her name.
National Day song Home celebrates 20th anniversary: Which rendition is your favourite?
Two decades after its release, many Singaporeans will still remember the initial words of the song's chorus: "This is home, truly, where I know I must be".
Game to spot 53 Singapore icons?
More than 48,000 people have played the online game since its launch on July 29 and more than 8,000 users have successfully completed the challenge.
Former paramedic fined for unlawfully sending photo of dead maid to boyfriend
A woman who was working as a paramedic for a private ambulance operator unlawfully forwarded to her boyfriend a photograph of a maid who had hanged herself.
'Ivory store' which caused outrage in Singapore is part of wildlife group's campaign to raise awareness
An online store which claimed to sell "vintage" ivory has drawn outrage from hundreds online, but it has turned out to be part of a World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore campaign to raise awareness on the ivory trade.