Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 7

Tear gas fired after mob vandalises HK's Sham Shui Po police station over student leader's arrest
The crowd had vandalised and flashed lasers at the building after the arrest.
Wall Street climbs more than 1% after China moves on yuan
China's move to fix the yuan at a slightly stronger rate and news that Mr Donald Trump was planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September allayed fears of a further escalation in the trade war.
North Korea's Kim says missile launches are warning to US, South Korea over drill: KCNA
The launches "clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity" of the weapon, said state media.
US-China trade: It's now more than a trade war
For the US to ignore its own methodology and formally designate China, or any other country, as a currency manipulator at will, seemingly by executive order, sets a worrying precedent.
Japan PM says World War II labour row is biggest issue with South Korea
"Considering the current Japan-South Korea relations, trust is the biggest problem - the question of whether to keep the promises between nations," Mr Abe said.
6 in 10 dads did not take paternity leave last year
Experts say the relatively low take-up rates could stem from a combination of company culture, societal attitudes on gender roles and self-policing at work.
Largest FairPrice Xtra hypermarket opens at VivoCity
The VivoCity FairPrice Xtra outlet includes dine-in areas where customers can pick their choice of seafood or meat cuts and have them cooked to eat in the store.
Credit to cabbies for steering through ride-hailing disruption
Taxi drivers here did not take the adversarial route of their counterparts in other cities, such as going on strikes to protest against the new players, or coming to blows with private-hire drivers.
FAQ on dengue: Are dengue outbreaks getting more severe? Will things get worse?
A large group of people will be at risk of acquiring their first and second dengue infections at an age when they may already be afflicted with underlying chronic diseases.
Novelist Toni Morrison was a fearless writer who confronted issues of race and prejudice
She cast light on the state of being black. In the process, she illuminated for all readers what it is to be human.