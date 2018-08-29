Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 29.
No records of Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan entering Singapore since 2000: MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs was responding to letters by ST readers asking how Mr Kwan had managed to evade the authorities for so long after defaulting on his NS obligations.
No let-up in construction work at Johor's Forest City; sales gallery still drawing visitors
Work on the US$100 billion (S$136 billion) development continues apace, a day after Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said foreigners would not be given visas to live there.
US ends suspension of military drills, amid North Korea tensions
"We took the step to suspend several of the largest military exercises as a good faith measure. We have no plans to suspend anymore," said Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.
Woman injured and taken to hospital after encounter with wild boar in Punggol
The woman, an employee of Punggol Secondary School, suffered lacerations. The wild boar was later found in a nearby condo and captured.
Couple seriously injured in AYE reverse-driving accident get $530,000
Malaysians Teh Tze Yong and Choo Yat Chiam suffered serious injuries after a businessman drove his car against the flow of traffic on Dec 19, 2016.
Skincare brand founder sued by investors admits diverting revenue from company
Ms Karine Estelle Cheong, who set up Klarity in 2014, has admitted that she was liable to pay damages for breaching her duties to the company.
Thai man, who used to be a Singaporean, admits to defaulting on NS obligations
Ekawit Tangtrakarn, 24, registered as a Singaporean when he was a year old but had lived his whole life in Thailand. He also completed his NS obligations with the Royal Thai Army.
Japan says security environment 'increasingly severe' due to North Korea, China and Russia
Japan's Defence Ministry said the threat to its security had worsened due to more tangible destabilising factors such as the impasse on Pyongyang's denuclearisation.
White House investigating Google after Donald Trump accuses it of bias
The US President had accused Google's search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding "fair media" coverage of him, without providing evidence.
Dismay over future of Golden Mile Complex
The future of the building, also known as "Little Thailand", is now uncertain following reports that it may be sold en bloc.