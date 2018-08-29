Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 29.

No records of Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan entering Singapore since 2000: MHA



Kevin Kwan left Singapore at age 11 and now lives in the United States. PHOTO: AFP



The Ministry of Home Affairs was responding to letters by ST readers asking how Mr Kwan had managed to evade the authorities for so long after defaulting on his NS obligations.

READ MORE HERE

No let-up in construction work at Johor's Forest City; sales gallery still drawing visitors



Ongoing construction work at Forest City yesterday. The development, with homes, offices and shops on four artificial islands, is a joint venture between Country Garden and a company controlled by the Johor royal family. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Work on the US$100 billion (S$136 billion) development continues apace, a day after Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said foreigners would not be given visas to live there.

READ MORE HERE

US ends suspension of military drills, amid North Korea tensions



File photo of South Korean and US soldiers watching from an observation post during a joint live firing drill between South Korea and the US at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, on April 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



"We took the step to suspend several of the largest military exercises as a good faith measure. We have no plans to suspend anymore," said Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

READ MORE HERE

Woman injured and taken to hospital after encounter with wild boar in Punggol



The Straits Times understands that the woman suffered from lacerations in the incident which happened near Punggol Secondary School. The wild boar was later found and captured in a nearby executive condominium. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TORA TORA



The woman, an employee of Punggol Secondary School, suffered lacerations. The wild boar was later found in a nearby condo and captured.

READ MORE HERE

Couple seriously injured in AYE reverse-driving accident get $530,000



Above: Ms Choo Yat Chiam and her husband Teh Tze Yong. She broke her left leg while he had fractures on both hands and injuries on three fingers. He was placed on medical leave for about a year. PHOTO: JANICE CHOO



Malaysians Teh Tze Yong and Choo Yat Chiam suffered serious injuries after a businessman drove his car against the flow of traffic on Dec 19, 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Skincare brand founder sued by investors admits diverting revenue from company



The issue before the High Court now is how much damages Ms Karine Estelle Cheong, 31, has to pay for acting against the interests of the company she started. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Ms Karine Estelle Cheong, who set up Klarity in 2014, has admitted that she was liable to pay damages for breaching her duties to the company.

READ MORE HERE

Thai man, who used to be a Singaporean, admits to defaulting on NS obligations



Young males aged between 13 and 16½ years old have to apply for an exit permit if he intends to travel or remain outside Singapore for three months or longer. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Ekawit Tangtrakarn, 24, registered as a Singaporean when he was a year old but had lived his whole life in Thailand. He also completed his NS obligations with the Royal Thai Army.

READ MORE HERE

Japan says security environment 'increasingly severe' due to North Korea, China and Russia



Pedestrians walk in front of a large video screen in Tokyo broadcasting a news report showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Tokyo, on Sept 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Japan's Defence Ministry said the threat to its security had worsened due to more tangible destabilising factors such as the impasse on Pyongyang's denuclearisation.

READ MORE HERE

White House investigating Google after Donald Trump accuses it of bias



Trump holds up a red card as he meets with Fifa president Gianni Infantino at the White House. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US President had accused Google's search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding "fair media" coverage of him, without providing evidence.

READ MORE HERE

Dismay over future of Golden Mile Complex



The building is well known for having shops with signs entirely in Thai. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The future of the building, also known as "Little Thailand", is now uncertain following reports that it may be sold en bloc.

READ MORE HERE