Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 28.

Drone users welcome recommendations for device rules, but suggest lower registration cost



Drone users said that recommendations from the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Advisory Panel, if accepted by the Transport Ministry, would enable the public to feel more assured about drones. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



An advisory panel set up by the Government recommended that drone owners should be at least 16 years old and be made to register all devices with a take-off weight of above 250g.

READ MORE HERE

Over 60% of $9.5b NUS reserves in endowment funds



The size of the National University of Singapore's reserves has been the topic of a few letters from ST readers. PHOTO: ST FILE



NUS said about $230 million in investment returns from its endowment funds and from non-endowed donations is spent on operating expenditures.

READ MORE HERE

Collapsing Jewel Changi Airport ceiling caught on video? It was taken in Shanghai mall



News of the now debunked Jewel incident is one of several instances of fake news that has been circulating recently. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SG KAY POH/FACEBOOK



A spokesman for Jewel told The Straits Times that the incident did not occur there and urged the public to refrain from sharing the video.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore a bigger draw for investment amid global uncertainties: Analysts



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing (centre) at Linde's ground-breaking event with (from left) ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific managing director Gan Seow Kee; Linde CEO Steve Angel; Linde Asia-Pacific CEO Sanjiv Lamba; and Economic Development Board executive director Damian Chan. PHOTO: LINDE



Among the reasons cited are the Republic's stable political landscape and pro-business environment, as well as its infrastructure such as an extensive network of free trade agreements.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong website offers up to $180,000 for information on radical protesters



The 803.hk website has 30 different incidents - sorted by protest dates - where members of the public can offer tip-offs for HK$500,000 rewards if they result in successful prosecutions. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM 803.HK



The 803.hk website's information page says it was set up by a group of Hong Kongers spurred to action after the Chinese flag was tossed into the sea on Aug 3.

READ MORE HERE

Decathlon to replace Metro as Centrepoint's anchor tenant



The new Decathlon outlet, which is due to open in the first half of next year, will be the French retail giant's first store in the Orchard Road shopping district. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The outlet is slated to open in the first half of next year and will be the French retail giant's first store in the Orchard Road shopping district.

READ MORE HERE

Primary school vice-principal found guilty of sexually exploiting minor

The Ministry of Education said the man has been suspended from duty since Dec 2015 and is not deployed at any school.

READ MORE HERE

Man who left unconscious baby at SGH arrested for alleged drug offences, child abuse



A car, believed to have been driven by the man who fled after leaving an unconscious baby in critical condition at Singapore General Hospital, being towed away. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The 28-year-old man fled after leaving the baby in critical condition at SGH on Saturday. Police arrested him in Woodlands on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Schools affected by forest fire in Johor to reopen as 70 per cent of blaze is put out



Members of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia working to clear a forest fire in Jalan Tanjung Kupang, Kampung Pekajang, near Gelang Patah yesterday. At least 140 officers from the fire department, as well as those from the irrigation and the environment departments, are involved in the firefighting operation. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The fire, sparked by dry weather in the state, was spread by strong winds while new hot spots also caused it to spread.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Singapore boxers aim to punch above their weight in the Philippines



Flyweight boxer Mohamed Hanurdeen Hamid, who won a silver and bronze at the SEA Games in 2015 and 2017 respectively, is Singapore's best bet to end their gold drought at the Games. BH FILE PHOTO



At the last edition in Kuala Lumpur, the Singaporeans won three bronze medals in the men's flyweight, light welterweight and light heavyweight.

READ MORE HERE