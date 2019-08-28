Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 28.
Drone users welcome recommendations for device rules, but suggest lower registration cost
An advisory panel set up by the Government recommended that drone owners should be at least 16 years old and be made to register all devices with a take-off weight of above 250g.
Over 60% of $9.5b NUS reserves in endowment funds
NUS said about $230 million in investment returns from its endowment funds and from non-endowed donations is spent on operating expenditures.
Collapsing Jewel Changi Airport ceiling caught on video? It was taken in Shanghai mall
A spokesman for Jewel told The Straits Times that the incident did not occur there and urged the public to refrain from sharing the video.
Singapore a bigger draw for investment amid global uncertainties: Analysts
Among the reasons cited are the Republic's stable political landscape and pro-business environment, as well as its infrastructure such as an extensive network of free trade agreements.
Hong Kong website offers up to $180,000 for information on radical protesters
The 803.hk website's information page says it was set up by a group of Hong Kongers spurred to action after the Chinese flag was tossed into the sea on Aug 3.
Decathlon to replace Metro as Centrepoint's anchor tenant
The outlet is slated to open in the first half of next year and will be the French retail giant's first store in the Orchard Road shopping district.
Primary school vice-principal found guilty of sexually exploiting minor
The Ministry of Education said the man has been suspended from duty since Dec 2015 and is not deployed at any school.
Man who left unconscious baby at SGH arrested for alleged drug offences, child abuse
The 28-year-old man fled after leaving the baby in critical condition at SGH on Saturday. Police arrested him in Woodlands on Monday.
Schools affected by forest fire in Johor to reopen as 70 per cent of blaze is put out
The fire, sparked by dry weather in the state, was spread by strong winds while new hot spots also caused it to spread.
SEA Games: Singapore boxers aim to punch above their weight in the Philippines
At the last edition in Kuala Lumpur, the Singaporeans won three bronze medals in the men's flyweight, light welterweight and light heavyweight.