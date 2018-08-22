Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 22.

A 99-year leasehold flat is an owned asset, not a rental: Lawrence Wong

A Housing Board flat sold on a 99-year lease is an asset that will appreciate as the country prospers - a fundamental tenet of Singapore's home ownership policy, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

Government to reach out to Singaporeans as it works out newly announced housing policies

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that the Government understands that Singaporeans are worried and unsure about what to expect, and have raised questions about the future of public housing, particularly as the building stock gets older and approaches the end of lease.

Paul Manafort convicted at fraud trial in setback for Donald Trump

Paul Manafort, United States President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was found guilty on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to file a financial document with the government, and two counts of bank fraud.

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors

United States President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in New York on Tuesday (Aug 21) to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

SIA holds emergency meeting with Johannesburg hotel after crew robbed at gunpoint; guards to carry guns

Security guards at the hotel in Johannesburg, where Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew regularly stay during their layovers, will now be armed with guns.

Make room for SIA Girl in major rebranding

In the last decade, Singapore Airline's ad campaigns have kept the SIA Girl, but in a supporting role; showcasing the airline's new products, services and destinations. It's a good approach that SIA should stick with, notwithstanding a rebrand.

The Lives They Live: 100-year-old Justice of Peace devotes her life to social work

Not many people live to 100 and even fewer spend that lifetime helping others. Mrs Gnanasundram Thevathasan is an exception.

Contaminated Dumex infant milk used at KKH and NUH between Aug 1 and 20: MOH

The two hospitals are contacting parents and caregivers of infants who may have received the milk formula to advise them on what to do.

Instant film cameras make comeback

The instant film camera makes a comeback as sales for such devices from brands like Fujifilm and Polaroid pick up.

Stars shine bright at Singapore premiere of Crazy Rich Asians

Hundreds turned up at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday night to greet the stars of the film Crazy Rich Asians at the Singapore premiere of the surprise Hollywood hit.

