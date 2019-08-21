Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 21.
Government aware of cost pressures from upcoming CPF contribution rate hike: Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan said beyond trying to reduce costs, there is also a need to increase businesses' topline and revenue, developing the market beyond Singapore and remaining connected to the world.
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
The victim had just sat down at a table at the condominium's barbecue pit area to eat when he was hit.
Singapore beats expectations to attract $8.1b investment commitments in first half of 2019
This is comfortably higher than the $5.3 billion worth of investment commitments it had drawn for the same period last year.
Trump says US 'very far' from recession, calls for rate cut
Mr Trump also blasted critics who said the trade war with China was going to cause pain for the US economy in the near future.
Businessman suing mistress for $2m says he felt 'cheated' when she changed loan agreement
But he continued to send sexually intimate messages to his mistress even after he found out he had been misled, the court heard.
Badminton: Yeo Jia Min eliminates women's world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi from world championships
Yeo took 39 minutes to clinch a 21-14, 21-18 victory over the 2018 world championships bronze medallist.
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
The maid initially denied ill-treating him and claimed that the boy had rolled on the ground on his own. But two days later, his mother came across a video on Facebook posted by an eyewitness.
More kids with autism, raising demand for school places
The steady rise is due to parents, who are now better educated, being more aware of the condition and improvements in the diagnosis process, said experts.
Jail for e-scooter rider who injured security officer after his device knocked into victim
The rider was unhappy with the condominium security officer for causing him to almost lose his balance and rode his device at the maximum speed of 24kmh to confront the man.
25th Bond movie gets a title: No Time To Die
The movie is to be released in Britain on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.