Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 15.

Search for survivors after Italy motorway collapse kills dozens



The collapsed Morandi Bridge in the Italian port city of Genoa, on Aug 14, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



A 50m-high section of the motorway bridge in the northern port city of Genoa had crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it in torrential rain.

No rain, low winds and high humidity making Singaporeans all hot and sweaty



The highest daily average relative humidity for the four days from Aug 10 to Aug 13 ranged between 83 per cent and 86 per cent, slightly higher than the long-term August average of 82.2 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE



A MSS spokesman said there has been no rain in the last five days and this has led to warmer temperatures due to strong solar heating.

O-level cheating trial: Lawyer says tutor 'threatened, physically intimidated' by police officers



Fiona Poh, a tutor from Zeus Education Centre in Tampines, is one of three alleged accomplices who aided six Chinese national students taking their O-level examinations in 2016. PHOTO: ST FILE





Private tutor Fiona Poh is one of three alleged accomplices who aided six Chinese national students taking their O-level exams in 2016.

Malaysia seeks KL-Singapore high-speed rail delay pending review



An artist's impression of the High Speed Rail Terminal in Jurong East. Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he explained Malaysia's position on the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail project during the meeting. PHOTO: FARRELLS



The request to postpone the 350km link was conveyed at a meeting between Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan last week.

Rallying to conserve sporting heritage in Farrer Park



National para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong, seen here at Farrer Park Swimming Complex, has been conducting interviews with residents and users of the Farrer Park fields and inviting sporting personalities and athletes to contribute their memories, which he houses on his website - The Lives of Farrer Park: Celebrating a National Sporting Legacy. ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN



A petition launched in April calling on the authorities to find ways to conserve and integrate the site's sporting heritage with future development has garnered 1,100 signatures.

Generation Grit: Born without sight, he sees what others do not



Chia Hong Sen says being born blind in a seeing world has bred in him resilience. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Chia Hong Sen was five before he realised he was different from other children. But being born blind in a seeing world has fostered resilience in the 22-year-old undergraduate.

Ground-Up Initiative founder Tay Lai Hock dies, aged 54



Mr Tay Lai Hock, 54, died suddenly on Tuesday morning. He collapsed at work and could not be revived, and leaves behind a legacy of trying to build a better Singapore. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Tay, who aimed to nurture grounded leaders and model a Singapore society with a sustainable future, collapsed at work on Tuesday.

Report lists more than 300 'predator' priests, 1,000 victims in US sex abuse cover-up



A Catholic church in Pittsburgh in 2015. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The grand jury report, which uncovered credible allegations spanning decades, is thought to be the most comprehensive into abuse in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania.

Trump campaign sues Omarosa after US president calls ex-Apprentice star turned White House aide 'a dog'



Omarosa (left) appearing alongside then Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump in 2015. PHOTO: AFP



Omarosa Manigault Newman had publicly released more recordings from her time in Mr Trump's orbit as she promoted her tell-all book, Unhinged.

Henry Golding among Crazy Rich Asians cast to attend red carpet in Singapore on Aug 21



The event is open to the public and will take place Tues Aug 21, on the red carpet at the Outdoor Piazza in front of Capitol Theatre from 7pm. PHOTO: REUTERS



Golding, who plays Nick Young in the film about the lives of the ultra rich and famous here, will be joined by Singapore actors such as Pierre Png and Fiona Xie.

