Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 15.
Search for survivors after Italy motorway collapse kills dozens
A 50m-high section of the motorway bridge in the northern port city of Genoa had crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it in torrential rain.
No rain, low winds and high humidity making Singaporeans all hot and sweaty
A MSS spokesman said there has been no rain in the last five days and this has led to warmer temperatures due to strong solar heating.
O-level cheating trial: Lawyer says tutor 'threatened, physically intimidated' by police officers
Private tutor Fiona Poh is one of three alleged accomplices who aided six Chinese national students taking their O-level exams in 2016.
Malaysia seeks KL-Singapore high-speed rail delay pending review
The request to postpone the 350km link was conveyed at a meeting between Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan last week.
Rallying to conserve sporting heritage in Farrer Park
A petition launched in April calling on the authorities to find ways to conserve and integrate the site's sporting heritage with future development has garnered 1,100 signatures.
Generation Grit: Born without sight, he sees what others do not
Chia Hong Sen was five before he realised he was different from other children. But being born blind in a seeing world has fostered resilience in the 22-year-old undergraduate.
Ground-Up Initiative founder Tay Lai Hock dies, aged 54
Mr Tay, who aimed to nurture grounded leaders and model a Singapore society with a sustainable future, collapsed at work on Tuesday.
Report lists more than 300 'predator' priests, 1,000 victims in US sex abuse cover-up
The grand jury report, which uncovered credible allegations spanning decades, is thought to be the most comprehensive into abuse in the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania.
Trump campaign sues Omarosa after US president calls ex-Apprentice star turned White House aide 'a dog'
Omarosa Manigault Newman had publicly released more recordings from her time in Mr Trump's orbit as she promoted her tell-all book, Unhinged.
Henry Golding among Crazy Rich Asians cast to attend red carpet in Singapore on Aug 21
Golding, who plays Nick Young in the film about the lives of the ultra rich and famous here, will be joined by Singapore actors such as Pierre Png and Fiona Xie.