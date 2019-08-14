Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 14

US President Donald Trump delays China tariffs to ease holiday shoppers’ pain
The Office of the US Trade Representative had announced that a 10 per cent tariff hike would be delayed to Dec 15 for certain China-made goods, including popular Christmas gifts such as cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, toys, computer monitors, shoes and clothes.
Hong Kong airport cleans up, flights resume after night of protest chaos
Police showed up for the first time at the airport on Tuesday after multiple days of sit-in protests, which had been largely peaceful.
Protests will lead to 'mainlandisation' of Hong Kong as Beijing seeks to restore control over city, say experts
The escalating crisis in Hong Kong is pitting the city's young protesters squarely against the Chinese leadership in Beijing.
'I just wanted to rescue him,' says food delivery rider who pulled man from truck that flipped
Food delivery rider Muhammad Riau Alfian had just completed a delivery and was heading back to Jurong Point on Saturday morning when he suddenly spotted a commotion.
Probe into car loans aimed at avoiding rules
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and other agencies are tracking loans to buyers from financial and non-financial institutions.
Missing Irish teen Nora Anne found dead, naked in Malaysian jungle
Malaysian police on Tuesday found the body of an Irish teenager who went missing on Aug 4 from a rainforest resort in Negeri Sembilan, where she was holidaying with her family.
Recession or not, there will be more pain ahead
As the global economy goes, so go the forecasts for Singapore's gross domestic product growth.
CPF top-ups, deductions continue for missing man
Central Provident Fund payments and other assistance have been going to a man who has been missing for 23 years because he has yet to be officially declared dead.
Multiple women say opera star Placido Domingo sexually harassed them
His accusers and others in the industry say there is a troubling side to Domingo - one they say has long been an open secret in the opera world.
How safe are your batteries?
Experts say those in laptops and smartphones are less prone to catching fire, compared with those in personal mobility devices.