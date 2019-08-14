Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 14

US President Donald Trump delays China tariffs to ease holiday shoppers’ pain



Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, on Dec 8, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Office of the US Trade Representative had announced that a 10 per cent tariff hike would be delayed to Dec 15 for certain China-made goods, including popular Christmas gifts such as cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, toys, computer monitors, shoes and clothes.

Hong Kong airport cleans up, flights resume after night of protest chaos





In a photo taken on Aug 13, 2019, airport security personnel look on as protesters use luggage trolleys to block the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong. PHOTO: AP





Police showed up for the first time at the airport on Tuesday after multiple days of sit-in protests, which had been largely peaceful.

Protests will lead to 'mainlandisation' of Hong Kong as Beijing seeks to restore control over city, say experts



Protesters blocking departure gates at the Hong Kong airport as part of a demonstration on Aug 13, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAN LIANG



The escalating crisis in Hong Kong is pitting the city's young protesters squarely against the Chinese leadership in Beijing.

'I just wanted to rescue him,' says food delivery rider who pulled man from truck that flipped



GrabFood delivery rider Muhammad Riau Alfian helped to rescue a trapped man from a flipped truck on Aug 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY, PHOTO: RYAN HIROSHI/ FACEBOOK



Food delivery rider Muhammad Riau Alfian had just completed a delivery and was heading back to Jurong Point on Saturday morning when he suddenly spotted a commotion.

Probe into car loans aimed at avoiding rules



With the loophole in car loan regulations, a buyer can get a 90 per cent loan option for this pre-owned Ferrari priced at $298,000, which means only $30,000 is required for the cash down payment instead of $119,200. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Monetary Authority of Singapore and other agencies are tracking loans to buyers from financial and non-financial institutions.

Missing Irish teen Nora Anne found dead, naked in Malaysian jungle



Sebastien Philipe and Meabh Quoirin, parents of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing, speak during a news conference in Seremban, Malaysia, on Aug 12, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Malaysian police on Tuesday found the body of an Irish teenager who went missing on Aug 4 from a rainforest resort in Negeri Sembilan, where she was holidaying with her family.

Recession or not, there will be more pain ahead



PHOTO: ST FILE



As the global economy goes, so go the forecasts for Singapore's gross domestic product growth.

CPF top-ups, deductions continue for missing man



The CPF Board's response came after Ms Emily Boo posted a photo of a 1996 police report on the disappearance of her father, Mr Boo Meng Hock. PHOTO: YUKIMI WU/FACEBOOK



Central Provident Fund payments and other assistance have been going to a man who has been missing for 23 years because he has yet to be officially declared dead.

Multiple women say opera star Placido Domingo sexually harassed them



Domingo speaks during a news conference about his upcoming show Giovanna d'Arco in Madrid, Spain, in July 2019. PHOTO: AP



His accusers and others in the industry say there is a troubling side to Domingo - one they say has long been an open secret in the opera world.

How safe are your batteries?



ST PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: JASTER NGUI; ISTOCKPHOTO



Experts say those in laptops and smartphones are less prone to catching fire, compared with those in personal mobility devices.

