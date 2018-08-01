Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 1.
Singapore has been clear and consistent that Malaysia lost its right to review water price in 1987: MFA
The statement comes as Malaysia's national news agency Bernama cited Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah as saying that "the agreement says the content of the agreement can be reviewed after 25 years".
Facebook uncovers new meddling before 2018 US mid-term elections
Facebook has identified a new coordinated political influence campaign to mislead users and organise rallies ahead of November’s US congressional elections, taking down dozens of fake accounts on its site, the company said.
Aeromexico plane with 101 people on board crashes in Mexico, 85 injured
Authorities said nobody died in the crash, which was attributed to bad weather conditions. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers walked to a highway to seek help.
Bungalow belonging to the late Lim Kim San put up for sale, may go for over $100m
The home, which was built in 1967 by Mr Lim, is within the White House Park GCB area, one of the most sought-after among the 39 gazetted bungalow zones here.
Entertainment industry reacts to news of Hady Mirza's arrest
The arrest of the former Singapore Idol winner has shocked the entertainment community here, even as many noted the 38-year-old had distanced himself from the music industry.
For first time, majority of Singapore-listed companies have at least one female director
The majority of Singapore-listed companies have at least one woman on their boards for the first time, with the largest companies leading the improvements in board gender diversity, according to latest data.
Tiong Bahru: Estate where old folk and hipsters rub shoulders
My Turf is a fortnightly series that aims to share untold stories of our neighbourhoods.
Muji recalls pasta sauce after small plastic pieces found in some products
In a statement on its website, the brand said it was recalling its Shrimp and Potherb Peperoncino Pasta Sauce packages.
Apple earnings beat expectations as it sells pricier iPhones
Apple posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street targets and forecast revenue in the current quarter above expectations.
Made in Singapore: Branded bags with pop art appeal
When marquage artist Cherin Sim started out two years ago, she said people could not accept the idea of painting pop art on branded leather bags.