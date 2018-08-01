Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Aug 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 1.

Singapore has been clear and consistent that Malaysia lost its right to review water price in 1987: MFA



The issue of water was among those discussed during Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah's visit to Singapore. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The statement comes as Malaysia's national news agency Bernama cited Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah as saying that "the agreement says the content of the agreement can be reviewed after 25 years".

Facebook uncovers new meddling before 2018 US mid-term elections



The company said it had removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”. PHOTO: REUTERS



Facebook has identified a new coordinated political influence campaign to mislead users and organise rallies ahead of November’s US congressional elections, taking down dozens of fake accounts on its site, the company said.

Aeromexico plane with 101 people on board crashes in Mexico, 85 injured



A photograph of the scene uploaded to social media. PHOTO: TWITTER



Authorities said nobody died in the crash, which was attributed to bad weather conditions. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers walked to a highway to seek help.

Bungalow belonging to the late Lim Kim San put up for sale, may go for over $100m



The two-storey bungalow sits on elevated ground at 81 Dalvey Road. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The home, which was built in 1967 by Mr Lim, is within the White House Park GCB area, one of the most sought-after among the 39 gazetted bungalow zones here.

Entertainment industry reacts to news of Hady Mirza's arrest



Hady Mirza was reportedly arrested for drug offences. PHOTO: ST FILE



The arrest of the former Singapore Idol winner has shocked the entertainment community here, even as many noted the 38-year-old had distanced himself from the music industry.

For first time, majority of Singapore-listed companies have at least one female director



Women's share of board seats on Singapore-listed companies continued to grow at a steady pace in the first half of 2018. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



The majority of Singapore-listed companies have at least one woman on their boards for the first time, with the largest companies leading the improvements in board gender diversity, according to latest data.

Tiong Bahru: Estate where old folk and hipsters rub shoulders



Ting Heng Seafood Restaurant on the corner of Tiong Poh Road and its neighbour, Drips Bakery Cafe, are among businesses allowed to occupy ground-floor units in Tiong Bahru. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



My Turf is a fortnightly series that aims to share untold stories of our neighbourhoods.

Muji recalls pasta sauce after small plastic pieces found in some products



The affected packages of Shrimp and Potherb Peperoncino Pasta Sauce were sold from April 9 to June 26 this year. SCREENGRAB: MUJI.COM



In a statement on its website, the brand said it was recalling its Shrimp and Potherb Peperoncino Pasta Sauce packages.

Apple earnings beat expectations as it sells pricier iPhones



The Apple iPhone X on display at a store in London, Britain. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Apple posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street targets and forecast revenue in the current quarter above expectations.

Made in Singapore: Branded bags with pop art appeal



Cherin Sim puts her spin on the pop-culture favourites she paints on pricey leather goods, turning them into priceless personal pieces for her clients. ST PHOTO: AILEEN TEO, SAMUEL RUBY



When marquage artist Cherin Sim started out two years ago, she said people could not accept the idea of painting pop art on branded leather bags.

