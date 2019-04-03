Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 3.

Government makes initial decision on falsehood but courts are final arbiter of truth: Shanmugam



Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted that the draft law targeting online falsehoods covers only false statements of fact, and does not cover criticism, opinions, satire and parody. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Mr Shanmugam said that it is "completely not the case" that the Government makes the final call on what is true or false.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Theresa May gambles on talks with opposition Labour party to unlock Brexit, enraging her party



A Pro-EU campaigner walks past posters mocking British politicians in London on April 2, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mrs May said she was seeking another short extension to Brexit beyond April 12.

READ MORE HERE

13% of employers plan bonuses of 3 to 5 months, but majority to give one to two months: Survey



The 2019 Bonus Expectations Survey was conducted in January and February 2019 and covered about 100 employers and 400 Singapore-based professionals across nine industries. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



More than half of the employees taking part in the survey or 57 per cent think they will receive the larger amount.

READ MORE HERE

Generation Grit: Forgiving her loved ones has freed her to help others build strong family ties





A difficult childhood resulted in Ms Delia Ng having a strained relationship with her family, but she is now working to help youth build strong family bonds. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





A difficult childhood resulted in Ms Delia Ng having a strained relationship with her family, but she is now working to help youth build strong family bonds.

READ MORE HERE

Trump takes step back from threat to close border with Mexico





Border officers check travel documents on the Paso Del Norte Bridge, connecting the US and Mexico. PHOTO: NYTIMES





Closing the border could disrupt millions of legal crossings and billions of dollars in trade.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea set to roll out world's first 5G phone ahead of rivals





Visitors to the KT 5G Experience Zone in Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul trying out Samsung's first 5G phone, the Galaxy S10 5G, last month. Competition to be first in 5G is stiff, as other countries, including the United States and China, are also eager to flaunt their 5G capabilities as soon as possible. PHOTO: KT CORPORATION



Electronics giant Samsung is set to beat US rival Motorola by releasing the world's first 5G-enabled phone, the Galaxy S10, to the public on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

The 48-hour tech detox challenge: It felt like I was missing one of my senses



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



The realisation of just how much of his life was being controlled by the offerings of the big tech giants really hit home with six hours left in the challenge, says Bryan De Silva.

READ MORE HERE

What's in a name? Japan debates meaning of new Reiwa imperial era



Women taking their commemorative photos of the printed T-shirts with the new era name "Reiwa" distributed for free at an event in Tokyo on April 1, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The first character, "rei", is often used to mean "command" or "order", which has an authoritarian nuance that offends some people. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his government prefer "good" or "beautiful", a lesser known meaning of the character.

READ MORE HERE

23 from Singapore named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list



In the Entertainment & Sports category, The Sam Willows, comprising siblings Benjamin Kheng (left) and Narelle Kheng (second right) as well as their friends Jonathan Chua and Sandra Riley Tang, were one of the honourees from Singapore. ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WE



The annual list features 300 young disruptors, innovators and entrepreneurs across Asia, all under the age of 30, who are challenging conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Fulham relegated after 4-1 thrashing at Watford



Fulham's Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic applaud fans after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS



They go down with Huddersfield Town, while the third relegation spot is currently occupied by Cardiff City, with Burnley, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion all just five points above the Welsh side.

READ MORE HERE