Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 3.
Government makes initial decision on falsehood but courts are final arbiter of truth: Shanmugam
Mr Shanmugam said that it is "completely not the case" that the Government makes the final call on what is true or false.
British PM Theresa May gambles on talks with opposition Labour party to unlock Brexit, enraging her party
Mrs May said she was seeking another short extension to Brexit beyond April 12.
13% of employers plan bonuses of 3 to 5 months, but majority to give one to two months: Survey
More than half of the employees taking part in the survey or 57 per cent think they will receive the larger amount.
Generation Grit: Forgiving her loved ones has freed her to help others build strong family ties
A difficult childhood resulted in Ms Delia Ng having a strained relationship with her family, but she is now working to help youth build strong family bonds.
Trump takes step back from threat to close border with Mexico
Closing the border could disrupt millions of legal crossings and billions of dollars in trade.
South Korea set to roll out world's first 5G phone ahead of rivals
Electronics giant Samsung is set to beat US rival Motorola by releasing the world's first 5G-enabled phone, the Galaxy S10, to the public on Friday.
The 48-hour tech detox challenge: It felt like I was missing one of my senses
The realisation of just how much of his life was being controlled by the offerings of the big tech giants really hit home with six hours left in the challenge, says Bryan De Silva.
What's in a name? Japan debates meaning of new Reiwa imperial era
The first character, "rei", is often used to mean "command" or "order", which has an authoritarian nuance that offends some people. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his government prefer "good" or "beautiful", a lesser known meaning of the character.
23 from Singapore named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list
The annual list features 300 young disruptors, innovators and entrepreneurs across Asia, all under the age of 30, who are challenging conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation.
Football: Fulham relegated after 4-1 thrashing at Watford
They go down with Huddersfield Town, while the third relegation spot is currently occupied by Cardiff City, with Burnley, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion all just five points above the Welsh side.