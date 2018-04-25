Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, April 25

Cabinet reshuffle achieves good balance of experienced and younger ministers, say political observers



Cabinet reshuffle (clockwise from top left): Chan Chun Sing; Heng Swee Keat; Indranee Rajah; S. Iswaran; Josephine Teo; Ong Ye Kung; Ng Chee Meng and Masagos Zulkifli. PHOTOS: MCI



They noted that older, experienced ministers are still in charge of the heavyweight portfolios, while the younger leaders are exposed to new areas.

Football: Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp in 3-way tie-up to beam World Cup; no price hike for subscribers



The 2018 Fifa World Cup Official mascot Zabivaka outside the stadium after a match. PHOTO: REUTERS



Fans will be paying the same prices for the Russia tournament as they did in 2014 - $94.16 (early bird price till May 22) and $112.35 for those that sign up after.

Generation Grit: Adopted child with serious heart problem says 'I owe my life to my parents'



Diana Goh discovered - to her shock - that she was adopted. Yet she’s grateful for the love her adoptive parents have shown her. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Miss Diana Goh has survived two "broken" hearts - one a physical condition that wreaked havoc in her life, the other the discovery that her biological mother had given her up for adoption.

PM Lee reshuffles Cabinet: An interactive look at the key changes

Who are the ministers taking on more responsibilities? Who are the ministers stepping down? Here are the key changes after the Cabinet reshuffle.

NUS graduate posted video of boyfriend's birthday bash an hour before fatal Bukit Timah accident



National University of Singapore graduate Jasmine was a rear-seat passenger in a car when it collided with an SMRT bus at a traffic junction in Bukit Timah on Sunday at about 1am. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/JASMINE LIM



Ms Jasmine Lim, 23, was a rear-seat passenger in a car when it collided with an SMRT bus at a traffic junction in Bukit Timah early Sunday.

Close to 800 cases of seat belt violations every month; safety experts stress importance of buckling up



More than half of the 30 people polled by The Straits Times admitted to not belting up when sitting in the back seat of taxis, private-hire cars or cars driven by people they knew. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



In the wake of recent fatal accidents, road safety experts have reiterated the importance of in reducing the severity of accident injuries.

France's Emmanuel Macron says he wants 'new accord' after Donald Trump threatens Iran



US President Donald Trump (right) waves while embracing French President Emmanuel Macron at a news conference at the White House during a state visit in Washington, DC, US, on April 24, 2018. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The French President's remarks come after his US counterpart earlier warned Iran not to restart its nuclear programme even if the US withdraws from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Suspect in Toronto van attack expressed anger at women



Alek Minassian's house in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on April 24, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder for the rampage along the sidewalk of a busy street.

Google Home and Mini: Handy around the home, smart speakers put to the test



The Google Home and Home Mini are functionally identical in that they are shells equipped with speakers and powered by artificial-intelligence software. PHOTO: GOOGLE



The Google Home and Home Mini can play music and perform tasks such as read the news. ST checks them out as well as the Apple HomePod and Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Football: Salah shines again as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in Champions League



Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their third goal with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. PHOTO: REUTERS



Inspired by two goals from the Egyptian, Liverpool took a big step towards the final - but two late Roma goals will give the Italians hope of a comeback in the return game.

