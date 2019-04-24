Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 24.
Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat looks forward to strengthening partnerships
He vowed to do his best, together with his colleagues, to fulfil their responsibility to Singapore and Singaporeans.
News Analysis: Latest Cabinet reshuffle sends a clear signal, and reflects the Singapore way
The latest Cabinet reshuffle saw few changes, but it was a significant milestone in Singapore's leadership renewal.
NUS president Tan Eng Chye apologises for how sexual misconduct case was handled
"We are sorry that she had to surface her concerns on social media for the university to take notice," he said in an e-mail to NUS alumnus.
Singapore can make 'modest contribution' to China's Belt and Road Initiative: PM Lee Hsien Loong
He will visit Beijing this week where he will attend the second Belt and Road summit, along with almost 40 other heads of state and government.
Interactive: Easter Sunday bomb blasts shatter a decade of peace in Sri Lanka
It was the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un heads to Russia for summit with Vladimir Putin
Kim “left here by a private train at dawn on Wednesday to visit the Russian Federation,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.
Student loses entire savings of $22,500 to conmen impersonating Chinese officials
A woman claiming to be from the Singapore Police Force told the student that she was under suspicion of money laundering.
Foldable smartphones: To have and to fold, or better to wait?
Consumers should wait for makers to iron out the issues with foldable-screen smartphones before rushing to buy them.
Singapore start-up Mighty Bear makes mighty leap into mobile gaming
Founded by Candy Crush studio alumni, it is looking at carving out a space for itself in the lucrative mobile gaming market.
Fan Bingbing attends event, signals comeback after tax scandal
The 37-year-old actress turned up on the red carpet of iQiyi's ninth anniversary gala in Beijing, but did not accept any interviews from the media.