Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 24.

Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat looks forward to strengthening partnerships



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will become Deputy Prime Minister from May 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



He vowed to do his best, together with his colleagues, to fulfil their responsibility to Singapore and Singaporeans.

News Analysis: Latest Cabinet reshuffle sends a clear signal, and reflects the Singapore way



(From left) Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Teo Chee Hean, 64, and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 62, will become Senior Ministers and remain in Cabinet. PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM, MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, JAMIE KOH



The latest Cabinet reshuffle saw few changes, but it was a significant milestone in Singapore's leadership renewal.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye apologises for how sexual misconduct case was handled



National University of Singapore president Tan Eng Chye apologised for the way it handled the case of sexual misconduct that was brought to light by one of its students. PHOTO: ST FILE



"We are sorry that she had to surface her concerns on social media for the university to take notice," he said in an e-mail to NUS alumnus.

Singapore can make 'modest contribution' to China's Belt and Road Initiative: PM Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was speaking to Chinese state news agency Xinhua ahead of a visit to Beijing this week where he will attend the second Belt and Road summit, along with almost 40 other heads of state and government. PHOTO: MCI



He will visit Beijing this week where he will attend the second Belt and Road summit, along with almost 40 other heads of state and government.

Interactive: Easter Sunday bomb blasts shatter a decade of peace in Sri Lanka

It was the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un heads to Russia for summit with Vladimir Putin



North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin this month. PHOTO: AFP



Kim “left here by a private train at dawn on Wednesday to visit the Russian Federation,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Student loses entire savings of $22,500 to conmen impersonating Chinese officials



Chien Jui Hung (left) and Lin Yu Fan, who acted as mules in the scam for the money transfers, were sentenced to 28 months and 22 months in jail, respectively, for money laundering. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



A woman claiming to be from the Singapore Police Force told the student that she was under suspicion of money laundering.

Foldable smartphones: To have and to fold, or better to wait?



The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Unpacked event in San Francisco. PHOTO: REUTERS



Consumers should wait for makers to iron out the issues with foldable-screen smartphones before rushing to buy them.

Singapore start-up Mighty Bear makes mighty leap into mobile gaming



Mighty Bear's co-founder and chief executive officer Simon Davis used to work at the Singapore office of the United States-based studio behind hit mobile game Candy Crush. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Founded by Candy Crush studio alumni, it is looking at carving out a space for itself in the lucrative mobile gaming market.

Fan Bingbing attends event, signals comeback after tax scandal



Fan Bingbing turned up on the red carpet of iQiyi's ninth anniversary gala in Beijing on April 22, 2019. PHOTO: FAN BINGBING/INSTAGRAM



The 37-year-old actress turned up on the red carpet of iQiyi's ninth anniversary gala in Beijing, but did not accept any interviews from the media.

