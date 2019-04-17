Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 17.

Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame within five years



French President Emmanuel Macron sits at his desk after addressing the French nation following a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



But he also warned: "Let us not fall into the trap of haste."

Indonesia elections: What to expect on Polling Day



Polling stations for the long-awaited presidential and legislative elections across Indonesia open at 7am local time (8am Singapore time) on April 17, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Polls open at 7am and close at 1pm. Each voter needs to cast their votes for five different levels of government, from the presidency down to their regional and local representatives.

Residents have mixed feelings over plans for Jurong Lake District



From 2026, the Jurong Lake District will welcome a new 7ha integrated tourism development. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Some residents are worried about noise pollution from construction, as well as the impact on parks and greenery.

Notre Dame fire: Firefighters form human chain to rescue priceless treasures



Firefighters continue to secure Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, on April 16, 2019, in the aftermath of a fire that caused its spire to crash to the ground. PHOTO: AFP



Firefighters moved in after it was apparent that it would be very difficult to save the roofing and that the priority will be to save the relics.

'Sorry, Sammi': HK singer Andy Hui apologises after he was caught cheating on pop star wife



Andy Hui was caught cheating on his wife Sammi Cheng with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong (left). PHOTOS: JACQUELINEBWONG/INSTAGRAM, APPLE DAILY



"After I saw the report, I found myself very shameful, very wrong, very bad, very disgusting and very unfamiliar. I reflected on why I could not control my lust," said Hui.

Girl, 6, dies in hospital after being found submerged, unattended in hotel pool



The girl was found fully submerged in the pool at Sentosa's Festive Hotel, on Oct 7, 2018. PHOTO: RWSFESTIVEHOTEL/FACEBOOK



Assuming that his six-year-old grandniece could swim without a float, a man left her unattended in a hotel swimming pool - with fatal consequences.

Ash scattering in 'Garden of Peace' at Choa Chu Kang cemetery to be ready in 2020



The garden will include seating areas and will be wheelchair-accessible, allowing families to easily gather, view and participate in the ash scattering process. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY



The garden will be open to people of all faiths. Religious ceremonies or rites, including the burning of joss sticks, leaving food offerings, inviting clergy and playing instruments or music will not be permitted.

Recent incidents call into question public service's integrity; diverse teams needed to build resilience: Chan Chun Sing



Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a speech at the annual Administrative Service dinner and promotion ceremony on Tuesday (April 16) that as a political office-holder, it is his job to "stand in the gap" and his duty to take the public pressure. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Mr Chan did not specify which recent events he was referring to but lapses include the SingHealth data breach in which hackers stole the personal data of 1.5 million patients.

First batch of tickets available from Wednesday for The Bicentennial Experience event at Fort Canning



An artist's impression of the Pathfinder showcase at the From Singapore to Singaporean: The Bicentennial Experience event. PHOTO: ZARCH ARCHITECTS



The indoor multimedia show will have interactive elements such as live action actors, theatre-standard set designs and special effect.

Generation Grit: Orphan channels loneliness into kind deeds





While sadness punctuated his home life, Mr Selva Raju Arumugam's education was going from strength to strength. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Mr Selva Raju Arumugam was alone before he was 21. Forced to make his way in the world by himself, he turned his loneliness into a passion for helping children in adversity.

