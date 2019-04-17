Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 17.
Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame within five years
But he also warned: "Let us not fall into the trap of haste."
Indonesia elections: What to expect on Polling Day
Polls open at 7am and close at 1pm. Each voter needs to cast their votes for five different levels of government, from the presidency down to their regional and local representatives.
Residents have mixed feelings over plans for Jurong Lake District
Some residents are worried about noise pollution from construction, as well as the impact on parks and greenery.
Notre Dame fire: Firefighters form human chain to rescue priceless treasures
Firefighters moved in after it was apparent that it would be very difficult to save the roofing and that the priority will be to save the relics.
'Sorry, Sammi': HK singer Andy Hui apologises after he was caught cheating on pop star wife
"After I saw the report, I found myself very shameful, very wrong, very bad, very disgusting and very unfamiliar. I reflected on why I could not control my lust," said Hui.
Girl, 6, dies in hospital after being found submerged, unattended in hotel pool
Assuming that his six-year-old grandniece could swim without a float, a man left her unattended in a hotel swimming pool - with fatal consequences.
Ash scattering in 'Garden of Peace' at Choa Chu Kang cemetery to be ready in 2020
The garden will be open to people of all faiths. Religious ceremonies or rites, including the burning of joss sticks, leaving food offerings, inviting clergy and playing instruments or music will not be permitted.
Recent incidents call into question public service's integrity; diverse teams needed to build resilience: Chan Chun Sing
Mr Chan did not specify which recent events he was referring to but lapses include the SingHealth data breach in which hackers stole the personal data of 1.5 million patients.
First batch of tickets available from Wednesday for The Bicentennial Experience event at Fort Canning
The indoor multimedia show will have interactive elements such as live action actors, theatre-standard set designs and special effect.
Generation Grit: Orphan channels loneliness into kind deeds
Mr Selva Raju Arumugam was alone before he was 21. Forced to make his way in the world by himself, he turned his loneliness into a passion for helping children in adversity.