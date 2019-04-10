Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 10

Vast potential for Malaysia, Singapore to move ahead together: PM Lee
Both have much in common and can do more in a cooperative, mutually beneficial way, he says.
Proposed law targets only those who spread fake news deliberately: Shanmugam
Those who spread it without knowing the truth or based on a misunderstanding will not face penalties, he said.
Aesthetics doctor Georgia Lee sued by minority shareholder in skincare business
Movie and TV producer Anita Hatta claims she had been misled into investing $2 million in Dr Lee's brand of skincare products in return for a 5 per cent stake.
Eleven known cases of super fungus Candida auris infections in Singapore since 2012: MOH
But no outbreak was reported, a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesman said in response to queries.
AHTC lawsuits: All $33.7m paid to managing agent improper, illegal, say lawyers
They say WP councillors did not act in good faith in hiring FM Solutions and Services as managing agent.
California Fitness liquidators' report closes door on member refunds
In a detailed report to creditors seen by The Straits Times, liquidators from Ferrier Hodgson blamed JV Fitness's management and auditor for allowing gym members to fund the business for three years even though it was already heavily in debt.
Air taxis due to start trials in Singapore aim to be as safe as commercial aircraft
The air taxis from German aviation start-up Volocopter will be conducting private flight tests here in the third quarter of this year, which will be followed by public flight trials.
Home Front: Probe ripples under surface calm of 'racial harmony'
Racial and religious harmony is an ideal deeply ingrained in our national consciousness. When an issue disrupts our self-image of a socially harmonious society, you can expect Singaporeans to react strongly.
PM Netanyahu and main rival Gantz claim victory in Israel election
Several exit polls gave the veteran right-wing leader an advantage in forming a coalition government.
Tech Life Hacks: How to block Game Of Thrones spoilers
As excited as we fans are about the premiere of the eighth and final season of mega hit television series Game Of Thrones, we are just as wary about the one thing that comes with the release of every new episode: spoilers.