Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 4.

SIA losing pilots to rival airlines amid global shortage

A global pilot shortage has hit Singapore Airlines, which has lost about 180 pilots in the last five to six years to rival airlines, mainly from China and the Middle East.

Waterfront Punggol BTO flats a hot pick in latest sales launch

Punggol is particularly popular this time round because some flats offer views of the Johor Strait. Sea views are extremely rare for HDB flats, and may help to fetch higher prices later, observers said.

400 GP patients receive mislabelled medicine after IT glitch

One patient was told to take 10 bottles of cough mixture each time, instead of 10ml. Another had to take two strips, instead of two tablets.

Anyone can be a victim: Easy to fall prey to scams

An insurance agent lost $450,000 to scammers. A tutor with a master's in psychology was duped into being a money mule after befriending someone on social media.

RSAF woman helicopter pilot sues cabby for at least $4m after wrist injury in accident

Captain Teng Ling Ying, 32, was an AH-64D Apache helicopter pilot and after the accident on July 8, 2014, her injuries, including to her wrist, put an end to her flying career.

Singapore's manufacturing continues expansion

Electronics turned in a robust performance in August to help the overall manufacturing sector record its 24th month of expansion.

AVA looking into allegations that 18 cats were removed from St John's Island

The cats' apparent disappearance is understood to have happened about a week ago on Aug 26. A group of people armed with 18 carriers apparently took the cats away.

Celebrate our hawker culture by cleaning up our act first

If hawker centres are our community dining rooms, why are we so averse to cleaning up after ourselves? It is high time we tackled this longstanding problem if we want to promote hawker culture to foreigners.

Donald Trump assails Jeff Sessions for pursuing two Republicans' cases

"Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicised charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt," Trump tweeted. "Good job Jeff," he added sarcastically.

Apex court grants permission for Li Shengwu to appeal against service of contempt papers

One of the key issues that will be argued before the Court of Appeal is whether a procedural rule - that specifically allows court papers for contempt to be served outside Singapore - can be applied retroactively.

