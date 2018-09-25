Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 25

COI on SingHealth cyber attack: Hackers searched for PM Lee's records using his NRIC number

He was one of the three people who were targeted in specific queries made to the database using their identity card numbers. The other two were not named though they are not known to be VIPs.

'Fake' marble plaques used for 8,600 niches in Mount Vernon Columbarium relocation exercise

The National Environment Agency said that following a query from a family, it conducted laboratory tests and ascertained that some of the niche plaques provided were made of quartz instead of marble.

Singapore is No. 13 globally in human capital study, beating Japan and the US

This is ahead of Japan at No. 14 and the United States at No. 27.

Donald Trump says he expects announcement of new summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'pretty soon'



Trump, during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations, said: "Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen."

Football: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world's best

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder's success means Ronaldo remains tied with Messi having won Fifa's award in different guises five times each.

Section 377A: There is a difference between a sin and a crime

For a country which embraces science and technology, it is surprising that, on this one aspect, the law which criminalises sex between men has not been updated, in the light of the scientific evidence that shows homosexuality is a normal and natural variation in human sexuality.

Marina Square emporium's fate uncertain as debt exceeds $1m

In the court filing, the company at the core of Emporium Shokuhin said it had been in the red since it opened for business in 2015 and earnings dropped sharply after Japanese discount chain Don Don Donki opened its first store here at Orchard Central in December last year.

Landmark project between welfare group and AVA to manage Sembawang stray dogs ahead of national programme

Since December, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has been working with animal welfare group SOSD to conduct a programme to trap stray dogs in Sembawang. The dogs are then neutered, before they are released or rehomed.

Home's therapeutic garden a boon for residents

At the rooftop garden of the NTUC Health nursing home in Jurong West, residents can brush their hands against textured and coloured plants, smell them and even eat some of them.

Bill Cosby's lawyers, psychologist spar in court over 'predator' label

If the court agrees with prosecutors' recommendation to label the 81-year-old a predator under state law, Cosby would face more onerous reporting requirements, including monthly counselling and registration as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life.

