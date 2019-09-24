Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 24.
Singapore hospitals take steps to protect patients from haze; air quality forecast to improve
Public sector hospitals have been closing the windows in subsidised wards and ventilating them with portable air-conditioning units to protect patients from the haze.
Singapore to do its full part to tackle climate change: PM Lee
Singapore, like many small island states, is vulnerable to the effects of global warming such as rising sea levels, said PM Lee.
PM Lee, Trump renew key defence pact on US use of Singapore air, naval bases
The pact has been extended by another 15 years to 2035.
SBS Transit and SMRT Trains apply for fare increase
Both operators were coy when asked specifically if they had applied for the maximum 7 per cent allowable in this year's revision formula.
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
More than 100 people streamed in and out to see her on Monday as relatives and friends learnt about her worsening condition.
PMDs should not be banned outright, but more regulations and infrastructure needed: Expert
It could take up to three years before countries can come up with optimal policies to address the safety issues, said the international expert.
Singapore's safest food? The answer may surprise you
Food poisoning is more likely to occur from dining at restaurants and consuming catered food than from eating at places such as foodcourts and coffee shops, an analysis by The Straits Times has found.
Maids detained under ISA: Those open to radicalisation often lonely, seek sense of belonging, says expert
Religion rarely has anything to do with radicalisation, said Dr Noor Huda Ismail, who works to rehabilitate radicalised individuals.
Honestbee owes ex-employees almost $1m in unpaid salary; chairman Brian Koo resigns from board
Just two days before Mr Koo's resignation, he invested US$650,000 (S$895,000) in the firm.
Future of F1 Singapore race banks on dollars and sense
Singapore should look beyond the race's pros and cons, with specific factors that ought to feature in the decision-making process, said analysts.