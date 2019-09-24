Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 24.

Singapore hospitals take steps to protect patients from haze; air quality forecast to improve



Senior security officer Haron Jasmin is safe at Alexandra Hospital with a portable air-conditioning unit and an air purifier (blue) providing ventilation. Beside him is his wife Rabiah Tik, 65, who was visiting yesterday. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Public sector hospitals have been closing the windows in subsidised wards and ventilating them with portable air-conditioning units to protect patients from the haze.

Singapore to do its full part to tackle climate change: PM Lee



Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech during the Climate Action Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept 23, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Singapore, like many small island states, is vulnerable to the effects of global warming such as rising sea levels, said PM Lee.

PM Lee, Trump renew key defence pact on US use of Singapore air, naval bases



Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Donald Trump attend a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York on Sept 23, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The pact has been extended by another 15 years to 2035.

SBS Transit and SMRT Trains apply for fare increase



The applications from both SBS Transit and SMRT Trains are for increases to train fares. PHOTO: ST FILE



Both operators were coy when asked specifically if they had applied for the maximum 7 per cent allowable in this year's revision formula.

65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst



Madam Ong Bee Eng has been warded at Changi General Hospital's Surgical Intensive Care Unit and is currently on life support. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, COURTESY OF MR NG CHIN KHAI



More than 100 people streamed in and out to see her on Monday as relatives and friends learnt about her worsening condition.

PMDs should not be banned outright, but more regulations and infrastructure needed: Expert





The safety of PMD use in Singapore has been a hot topic in recent months. PHOTO: ST FILE



It could take up to three years before countries can come up with optimal policies to address the safety issues, said the international expert.

Singapore's safest food? The answer may surprise you



Experts agree that hawker stalls present the least problems when it comes to food poisoning – as their food is prepared on the spot, delivered steaming hot and consumed quickly, bacteria have less of a chance to multiply in it. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Food poisoning is more likely to occur from dining at restaurants and consuming catered food than from eating at places such as foodcourts and coffee shops, an analysis by The Straits Times has found.

Maids detained under ISA: Those open to radicalisation often lonely, seek sense of belonging, says expert



Many terrorist groups hook new members by initially appearing to espouse mainstream versions of Islam and offering recruits a sense of belonging, and foreign domestic workers may not grasp the distinction between this and more radical ideology that eventually creeps in. PHOTO: ST FILE



Religion rarely has anything to do with radicalisation, said Dr Noor Huda Ismail, who works to rehabilitate radicalised individuals.

Honestbee owes ex-employees almost $1m in unpaid salary; chairman Brian Koo resigns from board



Honestbee said previously that due to capital constraints, it would prioritise payment of salaries for existing employees and its suppliers before paying its former employees. PHOTO: ST FILE



Just two days before Mr Koo's resignation, he invested US$650,000 (S$895,000) in the firm.

Future of F1 Singapore race banks on dollars and sense



Charles Leclerc burning rubber on the Marina Bay Street Circuit during the 12th Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. Singapore's current deal to host the night race runs till 2021. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Singapore should look beyond the race's pros and cons, with specific factors that ought to feature in the decision-making process, said analysts.

