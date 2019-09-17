Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 17.

Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike





Oil prices surged nearly 20 per cent at one point on Sept 16, 2019, with Brent crude posting its biggest intraday gain since the 1990-1991 Gulf crisis, before paring gains. PHOTO: AP



Anticipation of higher fuel costs drove down shares of airlines and cruise line operators.

Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat



The police were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 52 Chin Swee Road on Sept 10 at 8.30pm. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The 31-year-old father and 30-year-old mother are expected to be charged on Tuesday.

Hazy one moment, clear the next: Haze in Singapore is at mercy of the winds



A photo taken at Lower Seletar Reservoir on Sept 16, 2019, shows haze over the area. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The recent haze experienced in the Republic came mainly from south Sumatra, which lies directly south of Singapore.

Baby girl and elderly man reported to have died because of haze in Sumatra





Residents in Pekanbaru, in Riau province, wearing masks to protect themselves. The city's PM10 PSI reading surged to 385 at 8pm yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The deaths prompted five NGOs to accuse the government of committing a serious breach of human rights for failing to control the fires in Sumatra as well as in Kalimantan.

Saudi oil attack: Iran and US heading for showdown



An Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sept 15, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The US now faces a set of familiar dilemmas. The first is how much information it chooses to release about the attacks.

US-China deputy-level trade talks to begin Sept 19 in Washington: US trade office



In a photo taken on Sept 14, 2019, shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles as the trade war continues between China and the US. PHOTO: AFP



The world’s two largest economies have not held in-person talks since late July towards resolving their 14-month trade war.

Dempsey businesses await fate as SLA develops master plan to refresh Tanglin Village



With six months until master tenant Country City Investment's lease for 17 blocks in the Dempsey cluster ends, some 30 sub-tenants are awaiting confirmation on whether their leases will be renewed. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Two long-time tenants have already been told that they will have to vacate when their lease expires in March 2020.

New app to offer savings when commuters subscribe to plans covering both private and public transport



(From left) Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Tsusho Asia-Pacific Shigeharu Kato, mobilityX Board of Directors Chairman Peter Tan, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Education Chee Hong Tat, Chief Executive Officer of mobilityX Colin Lim, Chairman of SMRT Seah Moon Ming, mobilityX Advisory Panel Chairman and Member of Parliament Dr Yaacob Ibrahim. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The Zipster app will probably have three to five plans with varying amounts of savings for trips on both public transport and private-hire cars and even shared electric cars.

Lawyer accused of helping law grad cheat exam body



Sarbrinder Singh has 23 years of experience in various areas of law and was called to the Bar in 1995. ST PHOTO: AZIZ HUSSIN



The lawyer allegedly lied that the law graduate had completed the training needed to enrol in a Bar exam course.

Motor racing: F1 race all set to flag off this weekend despite hazy skies



A spokesman for race promoter Singapore GP said they will continue to "work closely with all the relevant government authorities to receive the best possible forecasts when they are available". ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Spectators can request N95 masks at the race's merchandise booths around the Circuit Park "should the hazy conditions persist".

