Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 17

Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike
Anticipation of higher fuel costs drove down shares of airlines and cruise line operators.
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
The 31-year-old father and 30-year-old mother are expected to be charged on Tuesday.
Hazy one moment, clear the next: Haze in Singapore is at mercy of the winds
The recent haze experienced in the Republic came mainly from south Sumatra, which lies directly south of Singapore.
Baby girl and elderly man reported to have died because of haze in Sumatra
The deaths prompted five NGOs to accuse the government of committing a serious breach of human rights for failing to control the fires in Sumatra as well as in Kalimantan.
Saudi oil attack: Iran and US heading for showdown
The US now faces a set of familiar dilemmas. The first is how much information it chooses to release about the attacks.
US-China deputy-level trade talks to begin Sept 19 in Washington: US trade office
The world’s two largest economies have not held in-person talks since late July towards resolving their 14-month trade war.
Dempsey businesses await fate as SLA develops master plan to refresh Tanglin Village
Two long-time tenants have already been told that they will have to vacate when their lease expires in March 2020.
New app to offer savings when commuters subscribe to plans covering both private and public transport
The Zipster app will probably have three to five plans with varying amounts of savings for trips on both public transport and private-hire cars and even shared electric cars.
Lawyer accused of helping law grad cheat exam body
The lawyer allegedly lied that the law graduate had completed the training needed to enrol in a Bar exam course.
Motor racing: F1 race all set to flag off this weekend despite hazy skies
Spectators can request N95 masks at the race's merchandise booths around the Circuit Park "should the hazy conditions persist".