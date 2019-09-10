Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 10.

Marina Bay floating platform to host two more NDPs before it closes to be built into NS Square



The existing floating platform, which has been used for several National Day Parades in recent years, could be demolished from January 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE



The project to build a new NS Square - a new, permanent space that will replace The Float @ Marina Bay - is targeted to be completed and handed over by the third quarter of 2025.

Rush hour woes at Yishun's new integrated transport hub on 2nd day of operation



A long line of buses near the new Yishun Integrated Transport Hub on Sept 9, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



LTA said it is monitoring the situation and working with the bus companies to fine-tune operations.

UK MPs vote against early election in new blow for PM Boris Johnson amid Brexit crisis



The British parliament will be suspended at the end of business on Sept 9 until the middle of October 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The vote came just before the suspension of parliament for five weeks – a controversial move decided by Mr Johnson.

RCEP will be game changer, says Vivian Balakrishnan, urging India to join the mega trade deal



Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership a "game changer" that had the potential to secure the prosperity of its members in the face of a pushback against trade and globalisation. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Foreign Minister said the pact has the potential to secure the prosperity of its members in the face of a pushback against trade and globalisation.

ComfortDelGro taxis increase use of tech in the face of competition



A whole floor of ComfortDelGro Taxi's headquarters in Sin Ming Drive has been revamped to house "customer agile squads" - teams which look at ways to enhance the taxi-booking app for both commuters and taxi-drivers. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



If you lose something in a ComfortDelGro cab, a robot will now help you hunt it down.

Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka Shing tells city's leaders to 'have mercy'



Mr Li Ka Shing described recent months of protests as Hong Kong's worst crisis since World War II. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



He described recent months of unrest as city's worst crisis since World War II.

North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles



In this photo taken on Oct 2, 2014, a North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. PHOTO: REUTERS



South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles fired from North Korea's South Pyongan province flew towards the waters off its east coast.

Sporting Life: Rafael Nadal's latest Grand Slam signals longevity of big three



Rafael Nadal holds the trophy after his win over Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) during the men's Singles Finals match at the 2019 US Open, on Sept 8, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Nadal now has 19 Grand Slam titles, which is one fewer than Roger Federer (20). Add them to Novak Djokovic (16) and this acquisitive trio have 55 of the last 66 Slams.

Best shows to catch at the Esplanade's da:ns festival



Fabulous Sisters is an all-female urban jazz crew - a rarity in the male-dominated scene - who have performed in the finals of reality shows Britain's Got Talent and World Of Dance. PHOTO: ESPLANADE - THEATRES ON THE BAY



Next month, the annual festival will put a spotlight on different bodies and diversity in dance.

Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo charged with using vulgar language on policewoman, SMRT employee



Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo Lay Hong's bail has been set at $5,000 and she will be back in court on Sept 30. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Yeo, 33, was handed four charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.

