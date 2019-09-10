Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 10.
Marina Bay floating platform to host two more NDPs before it closes to be built into NS Square
The project to build a new NS Square - a new, permanent space that will replace The Float @ Marina Bay - is targeted to be completed and handed over by the third quarter of 2025.
Rush hour woes at Yishun's new integrated transport hub on 2nd day of operation
LTA said it is monitoring the situation and working with the bus companies to fine-tune operations.
UK MPs vote against early election in new blow for PM Boris Johnson amid Brexit crisis
The vote came just before the suspension of parliament for five weeks – a controversial move decided by Mr Johnson.
RCEP will be game changer, says Vivian Balakrishnan, urging India to join the mega trade deal
The Foreign Minister said the pact has the potential to secure the prosperity of its members in the face of a pushback against trade and globalisation.
ComfortDelGro taxis increase use of tech in the face of competition
If you lose something in a ComfortDelGro cab, a robot will now help you hunt it down.
Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka Shing tells city's leaders to 'have mercy'
He described recent months of unrest as city's worst crisis since World War II.
North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles fired from North Korea's South Pyongan province flew towards the waters off its east coast.
Sporting Life: Rafael Nadal's latest Grand Slam signals longevity of big three
Nadal now has 19 Grand Slam titles, which is one fewer than Roger Federer (20). Add them to Novak Djokovic (16) and this acquisitive trio have 55 of the last 66 Slams.
Best shows to catch at the Esplanade's da:ns festival
Next month, the annual festival will put a spotlight on different bodies and diversity in dance.
Actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo charged with using vulgar language on policewoman, SMRT employee
Yeo, 33, was handed four charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.