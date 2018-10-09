Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 9.

Home-grown electronics retailer Newstead in liquidation; slated to be IT anchor for new Funan mall

Newstead had originally intended to occupy multiple concept stores in the new mall, spread across 15,000 sq ft.

CCTV system being tested by LTA to curb errant PMD use

The LTA said the camera system has been deployed along a number of public paths since last November, but it has not determined if it is effective.

Malaysia's Mahathir stumps for Anwar Ibrahim in Port Dickson by-election

His stumping for Mr Anwar at the rally is an important marker in Malaysian politics as it should quash rumours about weak ties, or even a split, between the two political giants.

Mixing rental and purchased flats: Some see mingling as means of bridging social divide, others oppose integration

At least five rental blocks that are integrated into a neighbourhood have been built since 2008. Two are in Tampines, and the other three in Bishan, Punggol and Pasir Ris.

Limousine involved in crash that killed 20 was owned by company that repeatedly failed motor vehicle inspections

One victim expressed concerns about the limousine's safety in a text sent shortly before the crash, relatives and friends said.

China punishes taxmen who investigated superstar Fan Bingbing

Officials who investigated Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing for tax evasion have been punished for "poor management", state media reported on Monday.

Appeals against jail for NS evader with dual citizenship: Prosecution seeks longer term, defence pushes for fine

A key issue in the case is when the 32-year-old, who has a Malaysian birth certificate, passport and identity card, became aware of his citizenship and his liability to serve NS.

Trump says had ‘good talk’ with Rosenstein; no plans to fire him

There has been widespread speculation that Mr Trump might oust Rosenstein, a frequent target of Trump’s tweeted criticism, after a New York Times report that he had made remarks about Mr Trump’s fitness for office and offered to record conversations with him.

Hard objects including screws allegedly found in Quaker oatmeal packet; AVA looking into case

A Quaker Singapore spokesman said that product quality and safety are of utmost importance to the company, adding that various methods, including metal detectors, magnets and screens are used to detect and prevent the presence of foreign objects in its products.

Swimming: Yip Pin Xiu wins Singapore's second gold of the 2018 Asian Para Games

The 26-year-old touched the wall first in a season-best time of 1min 2.09sec in the women's 50m backstroke S4 (S1-4) race.

