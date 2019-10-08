Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 8.
Real risk of PMD ban, but it will be difficult to enforce, say observers
Calls to ban PMDs have grown significantly louder in the last two weeks, after a 65-year-old cyclist who was seriously injured in an accident with an e-scooter died.
Parliament updates law to uphold religious harmony
The changes allow for higher penalties and swifter action to be taken over offensive statements.
More hardline measures to come from Hong Kong government, not Beijing, say experts
They believe that the deployment of People's Liberation Army troops or the People's Armed Police, a paramilitary force, to quell the unrest remains a remote possibility despite the provocation by protesters on Sunday.
PM Lee to meet Jokowi today for leaders' retreat
They will take stock of progress in bilateral ties ahead of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's swearing-in for his second and final term in office.
New rules on drone usage coming soon; Bill with stiffer penalties for offences introduced in Parliament
The regulations, including compulsory registration of all devices with a take-off weight of above 250g and a minimum operator age of 16, could be implemented "as soon as the end of this year".
Why Yale-NUS course on dissent was scrapped: Ong Ye Kung
Academic freedom should not be abused to turn Singapore's educational institutions into platforms for political activism, the Minister for Education said in Parliament.
Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it takes ‘off-limits’ action in Syria
The US military withdrawal from key positions along Syria’s northern border came after the White House said it would step aside to allow for a Turkish operation.
Parliament: Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives' care, says Desmond Lee
The girl's parents were charged in court on Sept 17 with murdering their two-year-old daughter. Her remains were found in a pot in a Chin Swee Road flat.
Baby girl found trapped between mattress and bed rail died of suffocation: Coroner
The baby's parents had arranged for their daughter to sleep alone in a bedroom since December last year to allow her to transition to the next stage of her development.
Demolition work to start for Dakota Crescent and Pearl Bank Apartments
Parts of the 1958 Dakota Crescent estate will be torn down by the first half of next year. Works are scheduled to be completed by the second half of 2021.