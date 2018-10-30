Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 30.
Desperate search for survivors after Lion Air jet with 189 crashes
Indonesia was left to grapple with several questions after a Lion Air flight bound for Pangkal Pinang with 189 people on board crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta.
Lion Air crash: How could a brand new plane have crashed in Indonesia?
That's the big question being discussed after Lion Air flight JT610 went down.
Minimum wage vs Progressive Wage Model: Debate over best way to lift pay of low-wage workers
Some have called for a minimum wage, but the Government has said its Progressive Wage Model works better.
AHTC trial: FMSS' How Weng Fan calls WP's Sylvia Lim 'hopeless' town council chairman
In 2016, FM Solutions & Services owner How Weng Fan made several scathing comments about Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim in a phone call with a KPMG executive. A transcript of the conversation was read out by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh in the High Court.
Pain and suffering damages do not count as marital assets, High Court rules in divorce case
Compensation awarded for pain and suffering to a husband who was injured in an accident should not be included in the pool of assets to be divided between him and his wife during their divorce, the High Court has ruled.
UK orders StanChart robber suspect to be extradited to Singapore
According to Britain's Extradition Act, Canadian national David James Roach must be extradited within 28 days of the order unless there is an appeal.
End of era beckons as German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will give up CDU party chair
Dr Merkel, 64, has been chairman of her conservative Christian Democrats since 2000 and chancellor since 2005.
Grieving company pays tribute to founder Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Thai billionaire who built duty-free empire lauded for his kindness, good heart.
Talent and teamwork make Lewis Hamilton a deserving champ
So, Lewis Hamilton has equalled the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio after clinching his fifth Formula One world championship by finishing a lowly tyre-troubled fourth in Mexico.
Singapore Writers Festival: Interviews with Kiran Desai, Yoko Tawada and Andreas Norman
From migration to translation, from spy secrets to a sense of belonging, writers from across the world will speak of testing and transcending the borders between countries, cultures and languages at the 21st Singapore Writers Festival.