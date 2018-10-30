Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 30.

Desperate search for survivors after Lion Air jet with 189 crashes



Search and rescue operations in the waters off Karawang, West Java, on Monday (Oct 29), found the remains of passengers at the crash site, but no survivors so far. The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta at 6.20am local time. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Indonesia was left to grapple with several questions after a Lion Air flight bound for Pangkal Pinang with 189 people on board crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

Lion Air crash: How could a brand new plane have crashed in Indonesia?



The Boeing 737 Max 8 had entered into commercial service in 2017, and the one that plunged into the sea was delivered to Lion Air only in August 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



That's the big question being discussed after Lion Air flight JT610 went down.

Minimum wage vs Progressive Wage Model: Debate over best way to lift pay of low-wage workers



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Some have called for a minimum wage, but the Government has said its Progressive Wage Model works better.

AHTC trial: FMSS' How Weng Fan calls WP's Sylvia Lim 'hopeless' town council chairman



Ms How Weng Fan is Aljunied-Hougang Town Council’s former deputy secretary. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



In 2016, FM Solutions & Services owner How Weng Fan made several scathing comments about Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim in a phone call with a KPMG executive. A transcript of the conversation was read out by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh in the High Court.

Pain and suffering damages do not count as marital assets, High Court rules in divorce case



Justice Debbie Ong said compensation for pain and suffering are not assets acquired by the efforts of a spouse during marriage. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Compensation awarded for pain and suffering to a husband who was injured in an accident should not be included in the pool of assets to be divided between him and his wife during their divorce, the High Court has ruled.

UK orders StanChart robber suspect to be extradited to Singapore



According to Britain's Extradition Act, David James Roach must be extradited within 28 days of the order unless there is an appeal. PHOTO: BANGKOK POST



According to Britain's Extradition Act, Canadian national David James Roach must be extradited within 28 days of the order unless there is an appeal.

End of era beckons as German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will give up CDU party chair



In a stunning reversal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a leadership meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party that she will not run again for the party chairmanship. PHOTO: REUTERS



Dr Merkel, 64, has been chairman of her conservative Christian Democrats since 2000 and chancellor since 2005.

Grieving company pays tribute to founder Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha



Players of the Fox Hunt Football Academy from Chaiyaphum in Thailand paying their respects outside the stadium in Leicester. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Thai billionaire who built duty-free empire lauded for his kindness, good heart.

Talent and teamwork make Lewis Hamilton a deserving champ



Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (centre) celebrates after winning his fifth drivers' title during the F1 Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City, on Oct 28, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



So, Lewis Hamilton has equalled the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio after clinching his fifth Formula One world championship by finishing a lowly tyre-troubled fourth in Mexico.

Singapore Writers Festival: Interviews with Kiran Desai, Yoko Tawada and Andreas Norman



(From left) International writers Kiran Desai, Yoko Tawada and Andreas Norman. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SINGAPORE WRITERS FESTIVAL, JERRY BAUER



From migration to translation, from spy secrets to a sense of belonging, writers from across the world will speak of testing and transcending the borders between countries, cultures and languages at the 21st Singapore Writers Festival.

