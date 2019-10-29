Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 29.

ISIS leader Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites: US officials



A view of the old town of Mosul, Iraq, which suffered enormously because of the ISIS terrorist group, on Aug 11, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Given the gruesome nature of Baghdadi's death, it was unlikely the US military followed as complete a process as it did after al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was killed.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Boris Johnson loses early election vote after EU backs Brexit delay



A screengrab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on Oct 28, 2019, after losing a vote for an Early Parliamentary General Election. PHOTO: AFP



The Conservative leader immediately announced an alternative plan to hold a snap poll that could yet see an election in early December.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth double deaths: Man charged with murder of woman believed to be his mother



Gabriel Lien Goh, seen with injuries on his face and swelling on his fists and knuckles, arriving at the State Courts on Oct 28, 2019. He was arrested on Sunday evening in Commonwealth over the deaths of two women aged 56 and 90, both related to him. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, is also a suspect in the death of the other victim, a 90-year-old believed to be his grandmother.

READ MORE HERE

Woman accused of killing ex-policeman said to be her husband in Ang Mo Kio flat



Wang Shuzhen, 54, arriving at the State Courts, on Oct 28, 2019. Wang was accused of killing Mr Teh Hock Pine on Oct 27, 2019, sometime between 5am and 6.02am. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Chinese national Wang Shuzhen was accused of killing Mr Teh Hock Pine on Sunday sometime between 5am and 6.02am.

READ MORE HERE

House will vote on Trump impeachment procedures on Oct 31 to 'ensure transparency': Democrats



The July 25 call is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry, which US President Donald Trump and his Republican allies continued to attack as unfair. PHOTO: REUTERS



The White House has repeatedly balked at providing documents to the House during the impeachment inquiry.

READ MORE HERE

After 2 cycles of IVF, a miscarriage and almost $90k on fertility treatments, finally a baby



Madam Angelina Ong and her husband Ross Gan with their children Asher and Aster, and Madam Ong's mother Suwarti Tadjudin. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



"Other people say they want to be a doctor or lawyer, but all I ever wanted is to be a mum," said Ms Angelina Ong.

READ MORE HERE

'We have only each other': 83-year-old man cared for elderly housemates, oversaw their funeral rites



Mr Lee Cho Poon (left) and his housemate, 86-year-old Neo Cheng Liang. Mr Lee received the Singapore Patient Caregiver Award on Oct 25, 2019. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



"I'd take care of them even if I didn't get an award. This is just my way of caring for others."

READ MORE HERE

Competitive real estate industry may put agents under pressure to hit their targets



With around 29,000 registered agents, the real estate industry can be competitive, with agents facing pressure to hit their targets. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



It is common for agents to undercut each other, especially among rookies, to gain more commission.

READ MORE HERE

CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55



The CPF Board said the man, Mr Clifford Theseira, had failed to present a full reflection of his circumstances. PHOTO: ST FILE



The man said he resorted to becoming a Grab driver to support his wife.

READ MORE HERE

Two PMD-related fires break out on Monday morning



A fire broke out in an e-scooter shop in Lorong 19 Geylang on Oct 28, 2019. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK



Preliminary investigations showed that the source of both fires was electrical in origin from PMDs that were charging at the time of the fires.

READ MORE HERE