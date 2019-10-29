Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 29.
ISIS leader Baghdadi given burial at sea, afforded religious rites: US officials
Given the gruesome nature of Baghdadi's death, it was unlikely the US military followed as complete a process as it did after al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was killed.
British PM Boris Johnson loses early election vote after EU backs Brexit delay
The Conservative leader immediately announced an alternative plan to hold a snap poll that could yet see an election in early December.
Commonwealth double deaths: Man charged with murder of woman believed to be his mother
Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, is also a suspect in the death of the other victim, a 90-year-old believed to be his grandmother.
Woman accused of killing ex-policeman said to be her husband in Ang Mo Kio flat
Chinese national Wang Shuzhen was accused of killing Mr Teh Hock Pine on Sunday sometime between 5am and 6.02am.
House will vote on Trump impeachment procedures on Oct 31 to 'ensure transparency': Democrats
The White House has repeatedly balked at providing documents to the House during the impeachment inquiry.
After 2 cycles of IVF, a miscarriage and almost $90k on fertility treatments, finally a baby
"Other people say they want to be a doctor or lawyer, but all I ever wanted is to be a mum," said Ms Angelina Ong.
'We have only each other': 83-year-old man cared for elderly housemates, oversaw their funeral rites
"I'd take care of them even if I didn't get an award. This is just my way of caring for others."
Competitive real estate industry may put agents under pressure to hit their targets
It is common for agents to undercut each other, especially among rookies, to gain more commission.
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
The man said he resorted to becoming a Grab driver to support his wife.
Two PMD-related fires break out on Monday morning
Preliminary investigations showed that the source of both fires was electrical in origin from PMDs that were charging at the time of the fires.