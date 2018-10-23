Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 23

Singapore must ensure no one is left behind as country progresses: PM



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking to attendees of a closed-door post-National Day Rally dialogue organised by the People's Association on Oct 14, at a reception after the event. PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK



As Singapore progresses, it needs to also ensure the country's poor are not disadvantaged or left behind, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a recent dialogue with Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

New footage appears to show Saudi suspect wearing Jamal Khashoggi's clothing



CCTV footage shows Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



New surveillance video taken by Turkish law enforcement purportedly shows a Saudi agent suspected in Jamal Khashoggi's killing wearing the slain journalist's clothes on the day investigators say he was murdered.

READ MORE HERE

With more flats sold and upgraded, HDB annual deficit increases to $1.717 billion



The figure comprises mainly the gross loss on the sale of flats, disbursement of CPF housing grants and the expected loss for flats that are currently under development. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



More new flats were sold and more existing flats underwent upgrading, contributing partly to a 44.4 per cent spike in the net deficit of the Housing Board (HDB) in the last financial year.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore on the right track in exploration of digital IDs



Although Singapore is only beginning to explore the digital identity space, it is on the right track. PHOTO: ST FILE



SingPass Mobile is the most-anticipated Smart Nation app for Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says remains unsatisfied with Saudi accounts on Jamal Khashoggi



US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Houston, Texas, to support Senator Ted Cruz in a rally in Washington, DC, US, on Oct 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was still not satisfied with what he has heard from Saudi Arabia about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but did not want to lose investment from Riyadh.

READ MORE HERE

More women opting for caesarean births here



A caesarean section is a major operation done to deliver a baby, typically through an opening in the mother's lower abdomen. The global rate of caesarean deliveries has nearly doubled since 2000, said a Lancet study. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



More women here are opting to deliver their baby via a caesarean section rather than the natural way, in line with a rising trend globally.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor worked illegally as locum while serving bond as medical officer at hospital



The young doctor also gave himself medical leave on four occasions so he could work at the clinic instead of at the public hospital where he was posted. PHOTO: ST FILE



A young doctor serving his bond as a medical officer (MO) worked illegally as a locum at a clinic to earn extra money so he could visit his former girlfriend in Canada.

READ MORE HERE

'Super long' e-scooter impounded by LTA, found to be overweight



A long metal structure is attached to the back of the e-scooter. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



A long e-scooter seen on the road over the weekend has been impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

READ MORE HERE

Syndicate involved in Internet love scams worth nearly $20 million crippled in joint international operation



Eight Internet love scam cases reported in Singapore, involving at least $450,000 dollars, were solved as a result of the joint operation. The operation busted a syndicate involved in such scams amounting to nearly $20 million. PHOTO: ROYAL MALAYSIA POLICE



A syndicate involved in almost $20 million worth of Internet love scam was crippled in a joint international operation involving officers from Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

READ MORE HERE

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui to become a resident of Yishun





Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah (middle, in red) took a group photo with veteran actor Benz Hui (third from left, in white) on Oct 21, 2018. The photo comprises Hui's family and residents who were with Ms Lee. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LEE BEE WAH



Veteran actor Benz Hui is a familiar face to fans of Hong Kong drama serials. But he will soon become a familiar face in real life for Yishun residents.

READ MORE HERE