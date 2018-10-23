Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 23

Singapore must ensure no one is left behind as country progresses: PM
As Singapore progresses, it needs to also ensure the country's poor are not disadvantaged or left behind, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a recent dialogue with Singaporeans.
New footage appears to show Saudi suspect wearing Jamal Khashoggi's clothing
New surveillance video taken by Turkish law enforcement purportedly shows a Saudi agent suspected in Jamal Khashoggi's killing wearing the slain journalist's clothes on the day investigators say he was murdered.
With more flats sold and upgraded, HDB annual deficit increases to $1.717 billion
More new flats were sold and more existing flats underwent upgrading, contributing partly to a 44.4 per cent spike in the net deficit of the Housing Board (HDB) in the last financial year.
Singapore on the right track in exploration of digital IDs
SingPass Mobile is the most-anticipated Smart Nation app for Singaporeans.
Trump says remains unsatisfied with Saudi accounts on Jamal Khashoggi
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was still not satisfied with what he has heard from Saudi Arabia about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but did not want to lose investment from Riyadh.
More women opting for caesarean births here
More women here are opting to deliver their baby via a caesarean section rather than the natural way, in line with a rising trend globally.
Doctor worked illegally as locum while serving bond as medical officer at hospital
A young doctor serving his bond as a medical officer (MO) worked illegally as a locum at a clinic to earn extra money so he could visit his former girlfriend in Canada.
'Super long' e-scooter impounded by LTA, found to be overweight
A long e-scooter seen on the road over the weekend has been impounded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).
Syndicate involved in Internet love scams worth nearly $20 million crippled in joint international operation
A syndicate involved in almost $20 million worth of Internet love scam was crippled in a joint international operation involving officers from Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui to become a resident of Yishun
Veteran actor Benz Hui is a familiar face to fans of Hong Kong drama serials. But he will soon become a familiar face in real life for Yishun residents.