Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 22

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 22.

Government 'carefully reviewing' whether to let women freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons



Egg freezing may give Singaporeans the misperception that they can afford to delay parenthood and that they will be able to have a healthy child when the time comes to put their frozen eggs to use. PHOTO: ST FILE



With more Singaporeans marrying at an older age and needing help to conceive, the Government has taken various steps recently to help the stork.

British PM Boris Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification after divorce deal vote blocked



Britain's House of Commons speaker John Bercow (centre) during an emergency meeting of Parliament in London, Britain, on Oct 19, 2019. He has said a vote should not be allowed on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Opposition lawmakers said Mr Johnson was trying to bully and rush lawmakers into passing the bill.

Thai King dismisses royal consort for being 'ungrateful', trying to sabotage Queen's appointment



Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's royal consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, has been dismissed for being ungrateful to the king. PHOTOS: THAILAND'S ROYAL OFFICE/AFP



The royal consort has done anything she could not to have the queen appointed so that she can be appointed herself, according to an announcement.

Hong Kong riot police teargas, chase protesters, residents jeer officers



Riot police detain a protester during a rally marking the third-month anniversary of alleged triads members attacking protesters and residents in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district on Oct 21, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Scuffles broke out between pro-Beijing supporters and protesters and angry residents emerged from apartments to jeer officers, calling them “black police”.

The crisis in Hong Kong: A quest for understanding



Protesters throwing petrol bombs at a police station in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, this month. The writer says a minority of protesters are violent, and their behaviour has brought discredit to the protest movement, and also damaged the economy and Hong Kong's reputation as a safe and efficient global city. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Professor Tommy Koh identifies 10 important facts about Hong Kong and the crisis it faces.

Trump praises trade talks as China seeks billions in WTO case against US



In a photo taken on Oct 10, 2019, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) gestures to the media between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, DC. PHOTO: REUTERS



"They sort of have to make a deal... because their supply chain is going down the tubes," said Mr Trump.

Temasek's bid to take majority stake in Keppel could signal consolidation, say analysts



With Temasek owning directly 20.45 per cent of Keppel, a successful partial offer to acquire 30.55 per cent by its wholly owned subsidiary Kyanite Investment Holdings will raise its stake to 51 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS



An analyst viewed this as a positive development as Temasek is taking a proactive approach in reviewing its portfolio and investments for the longer term.

37 families to be affected as SLA reclaims state land in Katong



Mr Barkath Ali Abu Bakar and his grandmother Hasana Ahmad at her house in Jalan Binjai earlier this month. Madam Hasana, who is the longest-staying resident in the Katong estate, will have to say goodbye to her home when her lease is up in December next year. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The cluster of 42 two-storey terraced homes once served as government quarters.

Property agent fined for fake offers: Home buyers' and sellers' agents can share fees only if they declare, say experts



Experts said that in the resale market for Housing Board flats and private estates, the seller typically pays the commission to the property agent, although the buyer might choose to pay a commission too if he engages a property agent to help with his needs. PHOTO: ST FILE



Licensed agents know that it is illegal to collect commissions from both the buyer and the seller.

Man fined for not declaring $1.18 million in cash moved in and out of Singapore

The man was stopped for a routine check when driving into Singapore in a Malaysia-registered car.

