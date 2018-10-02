Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 2.

Hospital patients at risk of catching an infection

A comprehensive study from July 2015 to February 2016 involving 5,415 adult patients in 13 acute hospitals here found that 11.9 per cent - or more than one in nine - caught an infection while being treated for other conditions.

Parliament: Even knowledgeable people have misconceptions about ministerial salaries, says DPM Teo

DPM Teo cited how Banyan Tree chairman Ho Kwon Ping had said in an interview with Channel NewsAsia that he is paid less than ministers. But the interviewer pointed out that his salary, including benefits and a bonus, was more than $2.5 million.

Man arrested for allegedly attempting to extort $500,000 from Standard Chartered Bank

The bank had been threatened in anonymous e-mails with leakage of confidential information.

Trump says Brett Kavanaugh had a 'bit of difficulty' with alcohol

"He's had a little bit of difficulty. He talked about things that happened when he drank. This is not a man that said... he was perfect with respect to alcohol," said Mr Trump.

Pyongyang or S'pore? ST correspondents struck by how North Korean capital reminds them of home

However, the anti-American and pro-communist revolutionary posters in the city were a constant reminder that they were in the most isolated country in the world.

Spotlight on adequacy of tsunami warning system

The installation of early-warning tools - tsunami warning buoys placed at sea to alert coastal communities to oncoming killer waves - is limited by a continuously reducing budget in the face of more and more disaster situations each year.

2018 Nobel Medicine Prize awarded to James Allison and Tasuku Honjo for cancer research

The award-winning discovery led to treatments targeting proteins made by some immune system cells that act as a “brake” on the body’s natural defences killing cancer cells.

Rihanna makes surprise appearance at Sephora in Singapore for Fenty Beauty anniversary

Hot off an appearance and masterclass in Dubai over the weekend, she made her way to the Ion Orchard store at about 9.45pm to celebrate the first anniversary of the brand.

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

The woman alleges in the lawsuit that she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking no less than US$200,000 (S$274,000) in penalties and damages.

Football: Singtel secures broadcast rights for Champions League and Europa League

With the inclusion of the Uefa competitions, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL, Dutch Eredivisie and Chinese Super League, Singtel TV offers viewers the most comprehensive line-up of football content.

