Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 16.
Trump voices ‘rogue killers’ theory for Khashoggi incident
Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would say Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reported on Monday, citing two unidentified sources.
Connection between Punggol and KPE, TPE to open by end-November, one year ahead of schedule
Punggol residents told The Straits Times that they hope peak-hour congestion on the TPE will ease with the opening of the new road.
Stephen Hawking feared race of 'superhumans' able to manipulate their own DNA
The Cambridge University professor worried that the capacity for genetic engineering would be concentrated in the hands of the wealthy.
Born a Chinese, but raised as a Malay; 5 decades later, she is looking for birth parents
All the housewife has as clues are her creased adoption documents and birth certificate - which do not carry her birth parents' names - as well as photos of her late adoptive mother.
Technician found guilty of raping teenage daughter
The girl's mother and paternal grandparents did not believe her and blamed her for getting her father into trouble. Now 18, she is living with another family.
Swifter response to Boys' Home riot thanks to enhanced measures, says MSF
Tightened security at the home, regular talks by the police's Secret Societies Branch as well as frequent drills to sharpen response in riots or mass disturbances had all contributed.
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Allen had said earlier this month that he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he overcame nine years ago.
READ MORE HERE
Growing problem of kids with high blood pressure
Doctors link the trend to a rise in the childhood obesity rate. In 2014, 12 per cent of all school-going children were obese.
Harvard accused of bias against Asian-Americans at trial
While Asian-Americans outperformed other groups on academic measures, they received low scores on the “personal” rating that measures an applicant’s subjective likability and grit, said a lawyer for the group suing the school.
Artwarming a new home; owners give housewarming a fresh twist
When guests pop into artist Yen Phang's home next week, there will be crockery hanging from his kitchen ceiling, televisions in his bathroom and mini fridges in his living room.