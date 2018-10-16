Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 16.

Trump voices ‘rogue killers’ theory for Khashoggi incident



Turkish forensic police officers take part in investigations at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct 15, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would say Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reported on Monday, citing two unidentified sources.

READ MORE HERE

Connection between Punggol and KPE, TPE to open by end-November, one year ahead of schedule



The building of the new road is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion along the Tampines Expressway, between the Punggol Way and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway exits. PHOTO: ST FILE



Punggol residents told The Straits Times that they hope peak-hour congestion on the TPE will ease with the opening of the new road.

READ MORE HERE

Stephen Hawking feared race of 'superhumans' able to manipulate their own DNA



Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative in New York, on April 12, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Cambridge University professor worried that the capacity for genetic engineering would be concentrated in the hands of the wealthy.

READ MORE HERE

Born a Chinese, but raised as a Malay; 5 decades later, she is looking for birth parents



Madam Zahara Abdullah with her baby photos, including one taken with her late adoptive mother Habsah Masagos Omar. She also has adoption documents and her birth certificate, but they do not carry her birth parents' names. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



All the housewife has as clues are her creased adoption documents and birth certificate - which do not carry her birth parents' names - as well as photos of her late adoptive mother.

READ MORE HERE

Technician found guilty of raping teenage daughter

The girl's mother and paternal grandparents did not believe her and blamed her for getting her father into trouble. Now 18, she is living with another family.

READ MORE HERE

Swifter response to Boys' Home riot thanks to enhanced measures, says MSF



Police officers in riot gear leaving the Singapore Boys' Home in Jurong West Street 24 on Sept 28, after bringing the riot on the premises under control within two hours. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Tightened security at the home, regular talks by the police's Secret Societies Branch as well as frequent drills to sharpen response in riots or mass disturbances had all contributed.

READ MORE HERE

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65



Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen, who had been suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer, died on Oct 15, 2018. He was 65. PHOTO: REUTERS



Allen had said earlier this month that he had started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he overcame nine years ago.

Growing problem of kids with high blood pressure



The primary school pupil is among a growing number of children diagnosed with the condition, which is more commonly associated with middle-aged adults. PHOTO: ST FILE



Doctors link the trend to a rise in the childhood obesity rate. In 2014, 12 per cent of all school-going children were obese.

READ MORE HERE

Harvard accused of bias against Asian-Americans at trial



Protestors at the "Rally for the American Dream - Equal Education Rights for All" ahead of the start of the trial in a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct 14, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



While Asian-Americans outperformed other groups on academic measures, they received low scores on the “personal” rating that measures an applicant’s subjective likability and grit, said a lawyer for the group suing the school.

READ MORE HERE

Artwarming a new home; owners give housewarming a fresh twist



Artist Eugene Soh, 31, of dude.sg, demonstrating his work using augmented reality in collaboration with Jane Koh, 29, from Diary.sg. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



When guests pop into artist Yen Phang's home next week, there will be crockery hanging from his kitchen ceiling, televisions in his bathroom and mini fridges in his living room.

READ MORE HERE