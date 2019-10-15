Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 15.

Some good news for firms after Singapore avoids technical recession, but sentiment still weak: Analysts



In the third quarter, the manufacturing sector contracted 3.5 per cent year on year. Industries such as manufacturing, especially electronics, precision engineering and transport engineering, have been hit harder, said Singapore Business Federation chief executive Ho Meng Kit. PHOTO: ST FILE



It was a close-run thing, but narrowly avoiding a technical recession has given the local business community something to cheer about amid a global economic slowdown, say economists.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Heng Swee Keat in Chongqing with 4G leaders to meet top Chinese officials



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng (left) and Chongqing party boss Chen Min'er on board a river cruise in Chongqing on Oct 14, 2019. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Mr Heng and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng will lead top officials to discuss existing and future collaborative projects at the 15th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting.

READ MORE HERE

4 arrested for allegedly circulating obscene materials in SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group



More than 10 electronic devices - including a central processing unit, a laptop, a harddisk and several mobile phones - were seized. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Reports earlier this month said the chat group was suspected of sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls. The photos allegedly included upskirt photos.

READ MORE HERE

Tens of thousands rally in Hong Kong in support of US Bill



Protesters gather at Hong Kong's Chater Garden in Admiralty district near government headquarters on Oct 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Many of them, not wearing masks but donning black tops, began chanting slogans like "It's my right to wear a mask" and "fan gong" or anti-communism in Cantonese.

READ MORE HERE

George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed 3 weeks, fined for drink driving



Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without a Singapore Class 3 driving licence, and driving without insurance. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, a Singapore permanent resident, will also be disqualified from driving for four years after her release.

READ MORE HERE

Recession avoided, but economy not out of the woods yet



The year-on-year growth of 0.1 per cent - the same as in the second quarter - was below what most economists expected. The consensus was for 0.2 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE



Looking forward, there is little on the horizon that could lift Singapore's growth prospects, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor allegedly caused patient’s death by rash act, accused of prescribing man cancer drugs without tests



Dr Haridass Ramdass is accused of prescribing 10 tablets of methotrexate to Mr Savarimuthu Arul Xavier without first arranging for him to undergo the required tests. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



Dr Haridass Ramdass, 75, operated from a clinic in Little India at the time of the incident. He prescribed methotrexate, a chemotherapy agent and immune system suppressant, to the patient.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's worst paedophile who abused 200 Malaysian kids stabbed to death in prison



Richard Huckle, 33, was given 22 life sentences in 2016 after pleading guilty to 71 charges of sex abuse of children aged between six months and 12 years, between 2006 and 2014. PHOTO: AFP/NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY



Huckle posed as an English teacher and a Christian philanthropist. He was given 22 life sentences in June 2016 after admitting to 71 offences against children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years.

READ MORE HERE

Applying for a visa? Beware of fake sites



A fake website offering Indian visa or e-tourist visa-related services on behalf of the Indian government. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E-TOURIST VISA INDIA



Some travellers pay marked-up fees on sites disguised as official ones, while others said they never received the visas and were told their application was "denied".

READ MORE HERE

Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli, 25, found dead



K-pop singer and actress Sulli, formerly of girl group f(x), was found dead at a house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi province, on Monday (Oct 14). Her cause of death is as yet unknown. PHOTO: JELLY_JILLI / INSTAGRAM



Sulli first gained prominence as a child actress when she played the role of Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the 2005 period series Ballad Of Seodong.

READ MORE HERE