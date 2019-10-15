Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 15.
Some good news for firms after Singapore avoids technical recession, but sentiment still weak: Analysts
It was a close-run thing, but narrowly avoiding a technical recession has given the local business community something to cheer about amid a global economic slowdown, say economists.
DPM Heng Swee Keat in Chongqing with 4G leaders to meet top Chinese officials
Mr Heng and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng will lead top officials to discuss existing and future collaborative projects at the 15th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting.
4 arrested for allegedly circulating obscene materials in SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group
Reports earlier this month said the chat group was suspected of sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls. The photos allegedly included upskirt photos.
Tens of thousands rally in Hong Kong in support of US Bill
Many of them, not wearing masks but donning black tops, began chanting slogans like "It's my right to wear a mask" and "fan gong" or anti-communism in Cantonese.
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed 3 weeks, fined for drink driving
Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, a Singapore permanent resident, will also be disqualified from driving for four years after her release.
Recession avoided, but economy not out of the woods yet
Looking forward, there is little on the horizon that could lift Singapore's growth prospects, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Doctor allegedly caused patient’s death by rash act, accused of prescribing man cancer drugs without tests
Dr Haridass Ramdass, 75, operated from a clinic in Little India at the time of the incident. He prescribed methotrexate, a chemotherapy agent and immune system suppressant, to the patient.
Britain's worst paedophile who abused 200 Malaysian kids stabbed to death in prison
Huckle posed as an English teacher and a Christian philanthropist. He was given 22 life sentences in June 2016 after admitting to 71 offences against children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years.
Applying for a visa? Beware of fake sites
Some travellers pay marked-up fees on sites disguised as official ones, while others said they never received the visas and were told their application was "denied".
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli, 25, found dead
Sulli first gained prominence as a child actress when she played the role of Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the 2005 period series Ballad Of Seodong.