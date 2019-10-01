Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 1.
Proposed pricing guidelines, prompted by travel sites' dodgy practices, have teeth: Watchdog chief
Singapore has some catching up to do to ensure price transparency in the online travel booking sector, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore's outgoing chief executive Toh Han Li.
Singapore agrees to delay RTS but reserves right to claim costs if project is further suspended: MOT
The suspension period will now end on Oct 31.
Stepped up security in Hong Kong on China's National Day may thwart some protesters
The authorities have rejected an appeal for a pro-democracy march, citing concerns of violence.
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong's siblings in lawsuit
Mr Xu filed his application in the High Court last Thursday.
Hoarder found dead in Bedok North flat amid piles of rubbish
Civil defence officers forced their way into the flat after a neighbour complained of a strong stench.
US Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani in impeachment probe
They are seeking documents related to dealings with Ukraine by Oct 15.
LTA delays announcing results of review on licences for PMD sharing again, seeks feedback from firms on safety
The Land Transport Authority did not say whether this was due to the recent spate of PMD-related accidents.
Forever 21 founders borrowed daughters' trust funds as sales soured
As Forever 21's botched international expansion morphed into a money-loser, its owners turned to a funding source less likely to say no: their own children.
465 motorcyclists 'booked' for being role models in Traffic Police initiative
Called "Reward the Riders", the initiative was introduced this year to compliment motorcyclists who wear protective gear and display good riding behaviour.
Booker 2019: Shortlist dominated by stories of, and by, women
From the last 10 minutes and 38 seconds of a Turkish sex worker's life to a 1,000-page-long sentence about the inner thoughts of an Ohio housewife, the stories of women long and short dominate this year's shortlist.