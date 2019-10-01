Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Oct 1.

Proposed pricing guidelines, prompted by travel sites' dodgy practices, have teeth: Watchdog chief



Practices commonly used here by travel websites, such as drip pricing, which adds fees in the checkout process, are outlawed in other countries, said Mr Toh Han Li. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore has some catching up to do to ensure price transparency in the online travel booking sector, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore's outgoing chief executive Toh Han Li.

Singapore agrees to delay RTS but reserves right to claim costs if project is further suspended: MOT



An artist's impression of Woodlands North station, which would be connected to Johor Baru by the Rapid Transit System Link. PHOTO: LTA



The suspension period will now end on Oct 31.

Stepped up security in Hong Kong on China's National Day may thwart some protesters



Protesters at the Avenue of Stars along Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Sept 30, 2019. They intend to form a human chain to Prince Edward MTR station in northern Kowloon. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The authorities have rejected an appeal for a pro-democracy march, citing concerns of violence.

TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong's siblings in lawsuit



Mr Terry Xu, who filed his application in the High Court on Sept 26, said he wanted Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling to bear the damages if he is found to have defamed PM Lee in an Aug 15 article published by The Online Citizen. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Xu filed his application in the High Court last Thursday.

Hoarder found dead in Bedok North flat amid piles of rubbish



When The Straits Times visited the house on Sept 30, 2019, a chain held shut the metal gate at the entrance. But the main door was lying on piles of things the man had hoarded over the years. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Civil defence officers forced their way into the flat after a neighbour complained of a strong stench.

US Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani in impeachment probe



In a photo taken on May 30, 2018, US President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



They are seeking documents related to dealings with Ukraine by Oct 15.

LTA delays announcing results of review on licences for PMD sharing again, seeks feedback from firms on safety



Twelve operators, including Telepod and Neuron Mobility, are currently vying for sandbox licences to operate shared-PMD services. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Land Transport Authority did not say whether this was due to the recent spate of PMD-related accidents.

Forever 21 founders borrowed daughters' trust funds as sales soured





Shoppers enter a Forever 21 fashion retail store at the King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania, US on Sept 30, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



As Forever 21's botched international expansion morphed into a money-loser, its owners turned to a funding source less likely to say no: their own children.

465 motorcyclists 'booked' for being role models in Traffic Police initiative





Mr Wong's worried look turns breaks into a smile when he is told of being selected for the Reward The Riders initiative. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Called "Reward the Riders", the initiative was introduced this year to compliment motorcyclists who wear protective gear and display good riding behaviour.

Booker 2019: Shortlist dominated by stories of, and by, women



The Straits Times looks at the six books on the shortlist and speaks to two of their authors. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



From the last 10 minutes and 38 seconds of a Turkish sex worker's life to a 1,000-page-long sentence about the inner thoughts of an Ohio housewife, the stories of women long and short dominate this year's shortlist.

