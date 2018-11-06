Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 6.
Trump, Obama battle for Florida - and the US
One wants love and hope to conquer hate, the other touts safety and prosperity.
Dancing, singing police officers help spread Deepavali cheer
The Singapore Police Force are lighting up this year's Deepavali, which falls on Tuesday (Nov 6), with a music video released on their Facebook page.
HDB fines contractor over paper in wall layer
A building contractor was fined $5,000 for not following proper procedures for works done at a Build-To-Order project in Punggol, after residents raised the alarm about the use of cardboard-like materials in the finishing work on a wall.
Tight security expected between Nov 13 and 15 near Suntec, venue of 33rd Asean Summit
Leaders from 10 South-east Asian countries, along with counterparts from China, the United States, Japan and Russia, will be participating in the summit next week.
Singaporean student in critical condition after hit-and-run accident in New York
Ms Renuka Ramanadhan is an undergraduate student with University at Buffalo. Local police are investigating the crash.
China and Singapore have concluded talks on upgrade of FTA: MTI
With the enhanced trade pact, Singapore businesses can expect greater trade facilitation and investment protection in China, fewer barriers to investing in the country and more access to its services sector.
Top court rejects bid to recuse judge
Singapore's top court has warned of serious consequences for those who make unmeritorious claims of judicial bias, following the decision to dismiss an appeal by a woman to have a judge removed in an acrimonious divorce case.
NUH clarifies admission processes in response to video of staff who allegedly ignored pregnant woman
The National University Hospital said that as part of its processes, the screening staff member had to obtain information on the patient and her condition before he could call the delivery suite to arrange for admission.
Jail, cane for amputee who molested Uber driver while she was at the wheel
The 41-year-old woman, who had refused to go to a hotel with Png Kok Tai, struggled to defend herself but continued driving.
Who says you need to be rich to be an art collector?
Strolling through an art fair and picking a piece of art for that empty living-room wall might sound like an activity reserved for only the rich, but it does not have to be.