Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 6.

Trump, Obama battle for Florida - and the US



Former US president Barack Obama (back to camera) waving to the crowd after speaking at a rally for Florida's Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson in Miami last Friday, ahead of today's midterm elections. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



One wants love and hope to conquer hate, the other touts safety and prosperity.

Dancing, singing police officers help spread Deepavali cheer



In a video over 2 minutes, police officers can be seen singing and dancing - in uniform and traditional Indian garb - to a remixed Tamil song. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The Singapore Police Force are lighting up this year's Deepavali, which falls on Tuesday (Nov 6), with a music video released on their Facebook page.

HDB fines contractor over paper in wall layer



Punggol resident Janet Tay saw cardboard-like material flaking off from the outermost layer of the wall outside her flat. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JANET TAY



A building contractor was fined $5,000 for not following proper procedures for works done at a Build-To-Order project in Punggol, after residents raised the alarm about the use of cardboard-like materials in the finishing work on a wall.

Tight security expected between Nov 13 and 15 near Suntec, venue of 33rd Asean Summit



To ensure public safety and security, restrictions have been imposed on people entering the special event area. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Leaders from 10 South-east Asian countries, along with counterparts from China, the United States, Japan and Russia, will be participating in the summit next week.

Singaporean student in critical condition after hit-and-run accident in New York



The university said that it is in close contact with her family and friends, and is providing assistance, including making arrangements for her family's stay in Buffalo. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS



Ms Renuka Ramanadhan is an undergraduate student with University at Buffalo. Local police are investigating the crash.

China and Singapore have concluded talks on upgrade of FTA: MTI



Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing at the press conference for the MOU signing between Asean and the International Renewable Energy Association, on Oct 29, 2018. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



With the enhanced trade pact, Singapore businesses can expect greater trade facilitation and investment protection in China, fewer barriers to investing in the country and more access to its services sector.

Top court rejects bid to recuse judge



The Supreme Court building. Singapore's top court has warned of serious consequences for those who make unmeritorious claims of judicial bias. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore's top court has warned of serious consequences for those who make unmeritorious claims of judicial bias, following the decision to dismiss an appeal by a woman to have a judge removed in an acrimonious divorce case.

NUH clarifies admission processes in response to video of staff who allegedly ignored pregnant woman



In the video, a pregnant woman is seen in a wheelchair while a male staff member attends to another person in a queue. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PREET SANDHU



The National University Hospital said that as part of its processes, the screening staff member had to obtain information on the patient and her condition before he could call the delivery suite to arrange for admission.

Jail, cane for amputee who molested Uber driver while she was at the wheel

The 41-year-old woman, who had refused to go to a hotel with Png Kok Tai, struggled to defend herself but continued driving.

Who says you need to be rich to be an art collector?



Property agent Nick Lim has more than 30 pieces, which range from a $40 oil painting of a padi field from Bali to works in the $12,000 range. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Strolling through an art fair and picking a piece of art for that empty living-room wall might sound like an activity reserved for only the rich, but it does not have to be.

