Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 5.
Parliament: Law gets tough on owners of HDB flats used as 'pop-up' brothels
Both new and repeat offenders will be slapped with higher fines and longer jail terms.
E-scooter ban on footpaths 'only right', says brother of woman who died in Bedok accident
With the ban, he said he will "definitely" feel more "reassured" to walk on the footpaths now.
India rejects RCEP as 15 other countries look to sign trade pact in 2020
A statement released at the end of the summit noted that India had “significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved”.
Malaysian fugitive financier Jho Low has Cyprus passport, bought villa on Mediterranean island: Report
Low obtained the Cypriot passport through the Cyprus Investment Plan, where a person interested in getting the country's passport must deposit €5 million in a Cypriot bank for three years and buy a permanent home worth at least €500,000.
GrabFood warns customers of longer wait with e-scooter ban on footpaths; Deliveroo to stop working with errant riders
Grab said that more than one in three of its delivery riders rely on e-scooters to carry out their jobs.
Parliament: Singapore, KL need to sign 3 pacts on RTS by end-April: Khaw Boon Wan
Singapore and Malaysia will need to sign three agreements by the end of next April on the cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.
SBS Transit lawsuit: Court to determine if public transport operators can require 'permanent overtime'
The ruling could determine if a collective agreement between SBST and the National Transport Workers' Union is in accordance with the law.
Doctor allegedly assaulted girlfriend after she refused to have sex, causing facial fractures
Clarence Teo Shun Jie allegedly punched the victim's face repeatedly with great force, and hit her head against the wall.
Mahathir says he will pass prime ministership to Anwar, not Azmin
He said despite requests by some MPs for him to remain the prime minister until the next general election in 2023, he is committed to stepping down before that.
Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterates support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Shanghai meeting
Stopping violence and chaos, and restoring order continue to be the top priorities for Hong Kong, he told Mrs Lam.