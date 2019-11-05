Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 5.

Parliament: Law gets tough on owners of HDB flats used as 'pop-up' brothels



In a photo taken on Sept 27, 2017, a customer is seen entering a four-room HDB flat where illegal prostitution is taking place. Key changes to the Women's Charter include the expansion of the definition of a brothel. PHOTO: ST FILE



Both new and repeat offenders will be slapped with higher fines and longer jail terms.

E-scooter ban on footpaths 'only right', says brother of woman who died in Bedok accident



Madam Ong Bee Eng, 65, died in hospital several days after suffering serious brain injury as well as fractures in her ribs and collarbone in the collision on Sept 21, 2019. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONG FAMILY, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



With the ban, he said he will "definitely" feel more "reassured" to walk on the footpaths now.

India rejects RCEP as 15 other countries look to sign trade pact in 2020



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Leaders lunch as part of the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits on Nov 4, 2019. PHOTO: DPA



A statement released at the end of the summit noted that India had “significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved”.

Malaysian fugitive financier Jho Low has Cyprus passport, bought villa on Mediterranean island: Report



Low obtained the Cypriot passport four years ago. PHOTO: POLITIS



Low obtained the Cypriot passport through the Cyprus Investment Plan, where a person interested in getting the country's passport must deposit €5 million in a Cypriot bank for three years and buy a permanent home worth at least €500,000.

GrabFood warns customers of longer wait with e-scooter ban on footpaths; Deliveroo to stop working with errant riders



There are about 7,000 food delivery riders in Singapore who use e-scooters, the majority believed to be working for Grab. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Grab said that more than one in three of its delivery riders rely on e-scooters to carry out their jobs.

Parliament: Singapore, KL need to sign 3 pacts on RTS by end-April: Khaw Boon Wan



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.



Singapore and Malaysia will need to sign three agreements by the end of next April on the cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

SBS Transit lawsuit: Court to determine if public transport operators can require 'permanent overtime'



The Employment Act states that employees who work more than 44 hours in a week are entitled to overtime pay. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The ruling could determine if a collective agreement between SBST and the National Transport Workers' Union is in accordance with the law.

Doctor allegedly assaulted girlfriend after she refused to have sex, causing facial fractures



Clarence Teo allegedly punched Ms Rachel Lim's face repeatedly with great force, and hit her head against the wall. Her face was "badly bruised... beyond recognition", according to a police officer .PHOTO: COURTESY OF RACHEL LIM



Clarence Teo Shun Jie allegedly punched the victim's face repeatedly with great force, and hit her head against the wall.

Mahathir says he will pass prime ministership to Anwar, not Azmin



In a photo taken on July 19, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson. PHOTO: MALAY MAIL



He said despite requests by some MPs for him to remain the prime minister until the next general election in 2023, he is committed to stepping down before that.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterates support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Shanghai meeting



Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) in Shanghai on Nov 4, 2019. PHOTOS: REUTERS, BLOOMBERG



Stopping violence and chaos, and restoring order continue to be the top priorities for Hong Kong, he told Mrs Lam.

