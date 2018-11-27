Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 27

Changes afoot for harassment victims to apply for protection orders more easily: Shanmugam
Unmarried individuals in intimate relationships may soon find it easier to apply for protection orders to stop their partners from abusing or harassing them, with proposed changes to the Protection of Harassment Act.
China orders probe into scientist claims of first gene-edited babies
A video posted on YouTube by university professor He Jiankui said that the twin girls, born a few weeks ago, had their DNA altered to prevent them from contracting HIV, prompting a heated debate among the scientific community.
Ukraine introduces martial law citing threat of Russian invasion
Ukraine has imposed martial law for 30 days in parts of the country most vulnerable to an attack from Russia after President Petro Poroshenko warned of the “extremely serious” threat of a land invasion.
Some enthusiasts here fired up over illegal replica guns, despite the risks
On Nov 16, the police issued an advisory reminding the public that airsoft guns are defined as arms and regulated under the Arms and Explosives Act, and that any import, export, sale or possession of arms requires a licence.
Star treatment for 51 Indian tortoises flying home after being trafficked to Singapore
Nick, Surya and Takeshi are illegal immigrants who will be put on a plane home on Monday. They have resided in Singapore for years and will now be sent back to their own country for good - on a Singapore Airlines flight, no less.
