Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 27.

Nasa's latest Mars craft lands for unprecedented seismic mission



A life-size model of the spaceship Insight, Nasa's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, is shown at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, US, on Nov 26, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Nasa's Mars lander InSight touched down safely on the surface of the Red Planet to begin its two-year mission as the first spacecraft designed to explore the deep interior of another world.

Changes afoot for harassment victims to apply for protection orders more easily: Shanmugam



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam with Aware executive director Corinna Lim at an event by Aware to launch its two-year campaign to end sexual assault, Aim For Zero, on Nov 25, 2018. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Unmarried individuals in intimate relationships may soon find it easier to apply for protection orders to stop their partners from abusing or harassing them, with proposed changes to the Protection of Harassment Act.

590 students affected after Singapore University of Social Sciences examination voided because lecturer leaked questions



A lecturer from the Singapore University of Social Sciences leaked the questions and answers for an examination. PHOTO: SINGAPORE UNIVERSITY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES



The exam was taken by 590 full-time and part-time students last week at 1pm and lasted for two hours.

2-year-old boy survives fall from 11th-floor Sengkang flat - possibly saved by his diapers



The boy was found by residents lying on a grass patch at the foot of Block 182A Rivervale Crescent at around 10am on Nov 25, 2018. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



The diapers reportedly caught on the clothes rack of a fourth-floor unit, cushioning his fall.

Auxiliary cop abetted rape of girlfriend twice by organising threesome with male stranger

During bondage sex with her boyfriend of two years, a woman who was bound and blindfolded found out a male stranger was taking part too in their tryst.

China orders probe into scientist claims of first gene-edited babies



Chinese university professor He Jiankui posted a video on YouTube saying that the twin girls, born a few weeks ago, had their DNA altered to prevent them from contracting HIV. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE/THE HE LAB



A video posted on YouTube by university professor He Jiankui said that the twin girls, born a few weeks ago, had their DNA altered to prevent them from contracting HIV, prompting a heated debate among the scientific community.

Ukraine introduces martial law citing threat of Russian invasion



Radical party leader Oleh Lyashko (left) speaks with Parliamentary Speaker Andriy Parubiy during a parliament session to review a proposal by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to introduce martial law for 60 days on Nov 26, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Ukraine has imposed martial law for 30 days in parts of the country most vulnerable to an attack from Russia after President Petro Poroshenko warned of the “extremely serious” threat of a land invasion.

Some enthusiasts here fired up over illegal replica guns, despite the risks





Twenty sets of airsoft guns and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on July 24, 2018. Airsoft guns are controlled items under the Arms and Explosives Act. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY





On Nov 16, the police issued an advisory reminding the public that airsoft guns are defined as arms and regulated under the Arms and Explosives Act, and that any import, export, sale or possession of arms requires a licence.

What artworks reside in the homes of Singapore artists?



Nearly every corner of master potter Iskandar Jalil's terrace house in Kembangan is filled with some sort of art. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



What artworks do artists have in their homes? The Straits Times visits the homes of Singapore artists to find out.

Star treatment for 51 Indian tortoises flying home after being trafficked to Singapore



Acres has cared for the Indian star tortoises for more than eight years at its premises in Jalan Lekar in western Singapore. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Nick, Surya and Takeshi are illegal immigrants who will be put on a plane home on Monday. They have resided in Singapore for years and will now be sent back to their own country for good - on a Singapore Airlines flight, no less.