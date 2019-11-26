Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 26.
Political reform in Hong Kong unlikely even after pan-democrats' landslide victory, say observers
The months-long anti-government protests will continue and Beijing will tighten its grip on the city, say experts.
Tech-enabled sexual violence cases almost triple since 2016, says Aware
Such incidents, spurred also by widespread recording devices, jumped from 46 in 2016 to 124 last year.
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian Minister Muhyiddin
"If the state government supports, I will ensure this initiative will be started," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said during a debate at the Johor state assembly sitting in Iskandar Puteri.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to win - by default
This is Britain's most surreal electoral campaign, one in which Mr Johnson looks set to emerge as the winner not because he has displayed great governance skills, but because his opponents are even less convincing, says Jonathan Eyal.
Climate change: Level of greenhouse gases hit new record in 2018, UN says
"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases' concentration in the atmosphere - despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change,"said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
The police have received 12 reports of the scam this month, with total losses amounting to at least $65,000.
Goo Hara's death: Five other K-pop stars who have made public their mental health struggles
As fans reel over the death of Goo Hara, they are also worried about the effect of grief on other artists, especially those close to the singer-actress.
Thieves grab precious jewels worth S$1.5 billion in daring German museum heist
They forced their way into Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe and got away with at least three sets of early 18th century jewellery.
NUS team creates new metallic material which can be used to make lighter and more flexible robots
The material could boost cutting-edge research around the world on lightweight robots which could be used for tasks like search and rescue missions.
Team Singapore hit by hiccups, insufficient food at SEA Games in Manila
The issues were ironed out after a chef de mission meeting involving all participating countries in Manila, said Singapore chef de mission Juliana Seow.