Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 20.
Parliament: Three areas MEWR wants to improve for new hawker centres
Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Dr Amy Khor outlined in Parliament three areas her ministry would focus on in the coming months to improve the Socially-Conscious Enterprise Hawker Centre model implemented at seven new hawker centres.
Man, 64, arrested after woman, 35, found murdered in Bedok South Road flat
The Straits Times understands that the man is Mr Tan Tian Chye, and that he is the father of the victim.
Parliament: SAF compensation amount for training incidents 'two to four times' that in national framework
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the Ministry of Defence's compensation framework tracks the Work Injury Compensation Act for workplace incidents but would generally offer higher amounts to recognise the risks borne by servicemen during military training and operations.
Apec: How a fraught weekend summit unravelled
Overshadowed by deep divisions between China and the United States over trade and investment, the acrimonious summit reportedly came unstuck over whether a mention of the World Trade Organisation and possible reforms to trade rules should be included in the Leaders' Declaration.
EU ministers agree terms of 'painful' Brexit divorce
European ministers signed off on Britain's draft divorce deal on Monday as they launched a "painful" final week of negotiations on future cross-Channel ties.
Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrested over financial misconduct: Reports
Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was reportedly under arrest in Tokyo on Monday, as his firm accused him of “significant acts of misconduct” and said it would seek to oust him.
Fund for future rail lines to get initial $5b injection
With the cost of constructing rail lines expected to rise over time, it would be responsible to set aside funds for investing in the rail network for future generations, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary in Parliament.
New $80m passenger terminal opens at Seletar Airport
All operations at Seletar Airport have moved to a new $80 million passenger terminal, pulling the shutters down on the old facility which started handling civil flights 50 years ago.
'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors
The six people in the elevator were descending from the 95th floor of Chicago's 875 N. Michigan Avenue building, the famous 100-storey skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center.
Football: It's about the 'team' for Fandi Ahmad in his mission to rejuvenate the Lions
The Lions' interim coach swears by T-E-A-M ethic and gets his men to buy into his harry-hurry-hurt tactics.