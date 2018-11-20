Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 20.

Parliament: Three areas MEWR wants to improve for new hawker centres



The three areas are: give better support to the stallholders to manage costs, regulator National Environment Agency will exercise greater oversight to safeguard hawkers' well-being, and the Socially-Conscious Enterprise Hawker Centre operators are to set up structured channels for hawkers to give feedback. ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Dr Amy Khor outlined in Parliament three areas her ministry would focus on in the coming months to improve the Socially-Conscious Enterprise Hawker Centre model implemented at seven new hawker centres.

Man, 64, arrested after woman, 35, found murdered in Bedok South Road flat





Police cordon tape is seen at the ninth floor of the block where the incident happened. ST PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN



The Straits Times understands that the man is Mr Tan Tian Chye, and that he is the father of the victim.

Parliament: SAF compensation amount for training incidents 'two to four times' that in national framework





Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) medics attend to a "casualty" during field training as part of Exercise Wallaby in Rockhampton, Australia. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the higher compensation amounts for injuries or deaths arising from SAF training or operations are to recognise the risks borne by servicemen during military training and operations. PHOTO: ST FILE



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the Ministry of Defence's compensation framework tracks the Work Injury Compensation Act for workplace incidents but would generally offer higher amounts to recognise the risks borne by servicemen during military training and operations.

Apec: How a fraught weekend summit unravelled



World leaders pose for a "family photo" during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Port Moresby, on Nov 18, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Overshadowed by deep divisions between China and the United States over trade and investment, the acrimonious summit reportedly came unstuck over whether a mention of the World Trade Organisation and possible reforms to trade rules should be included in the Leaders' Declaration.

EU ministers agree terms of 'painful' Brexit divorce



European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov 19, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



European ministers signed off on Britain's draft divorce deal on Monday as they launched a "painful" final week of negotiations on future cross-Channel ties.

Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrested over financial misconduct: Reports



The Asahi newspaper reported that Carlos Ghosn was suspected of having understated his own income on financial statements and had agreed to voluntarily speak to prosecutors. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn was reportedly under arrest in Tokyo on Monday, as his firm accused him of “significant acts of misconduct” and said it would seek to oust him.

Fund for future rail lines to get initial $5b injection





Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said building rail lines will cost more, not just because of inflation, but owing to more challenging construction conditions. PHOTO: ST FILE



With the cost of constructing rail lines expected to rise over time, it would be responsible to set aside funds for investing in the rail network for future generations, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary in Parliament.

New $80m passenger terminal opens at Seletar Airport





The new terminal comprises one section for scheduled commercial flights and another for business aviation involving passengers travelling on chartered business flights and private jets. PHOTO: ST FILE



All operations at Seletar Airport have moved to a new $80 million passenger terminal, pulling the shutters down on the old facility which started handling civil flights 50 years ago.

'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors





The group of six people was descending from the 95th floor of Chicago's 875 N. Michigan Avenue building, the famous, 100-storey skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center, when the incident occurred. SCREENGRAB: GOOGLE MAPS



The six people in the elevator were descending from the 95th floor of Chicago's 875 N. Michigan Avenue building, the famous 100-storey skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

Football: It's about the 'team' for Fandi Ahmad in his mission to rejuvenate the Lions





Fandi Ahmad has made it pertinent to create a positive atmosphere. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Lions' interim coach swears by T-E-A-M ethic and gets his men to buy into his harry-hurry-hurt tactics.

