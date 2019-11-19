Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 19.
Economists see glimmer of hope amid gloom over Singapore exports
Electronics could see further stabilisation into the year end and manufacturing might emerge from recession next year.
Singapore joins top 10 list for world talent rankings
It is the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. It is also the only Asian country to make the list.
Chan Chun Sing: Situation in Hong Kong has reached breaking point, Singapore can draw four lessons from ongoing developments
He warned that there would be grave doubts about the Chinese territory's future and the sustainability of its political system if calm is not restored through dialogue.
Three timber concessions probed by NEA have large number of fires this year: NGO group
The three companies supply wood to Singapore-based Asia Pulp & Paper and are among eight pulpwood concessions with the highest number of fire alerts in Indonesia based on Nasa's data.
Senoko Energy disputes report that it is seeking government aid
A company spokesman added that the firm has no plans to exit the Singapore market.
US reverses 40-year policy, says Jewish settlements in West Bank not illegal
The announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was a victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is struggling to remain in power after two inconclusive Israeli elections this year.
Singapore, Guangdong to deepen ties in Greater Bay Area
Singapore firms and their partners also signed 19 agreements, the highest number inked at the annual council meeting.
Police kill two bombmakers linked to last Wednesday's attack on police HQ in Medan
Investigations uncovered that the suicide bomber was linked to the ISIS-affiliated local network called Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.
Father of dead 5-year-old burned boy's palm with heated spoon to punish him for stealing
Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman also told a forensic psychiatrist that he often beat his wife over minor disagreements but tried to refrain from hitting her and redirected his anger towards his son instead.
Curators' art picks: Six works you don't want to miss at the upcoming Singapore Biennale
It will feature contemporary works by more than 70 artists and collectives from Singapore, South-east Asia and beyond.