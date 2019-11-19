Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Nov 19.

Economists see glimmer of hope amid gloom over Singapore exports



Containers at Keelung Harbour in Taiwan. Shipments to nine of Singapore's top 10 Nodx markets fell last month, with the exception of Taiwan. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Electronics could see further stabilisation into the year end and manufacturing might emerge from recession next year.

Singapore joins top 10 list for world talent rankings



Singapore is also the only Asian country to make the IMD World Talent ranking report. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



It is the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. It is also the only Asian country to make the list.

Chan Chun Sing: Situation in Hong Kong has reached breaking point, Singapore can draw four lessons from ongoing developments



A photo taken on Nov 14 shows obstacles set up by protesters on a road in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



He warned that there would be grave doubts about the Chinese territory's future and the sustainability of its political system if calm is not restored through dialogue.

Three timber concessions probed by NEA have large number of fires this year: NGO group



A photo taken on Sept 23 shows Indonesian firefighters battling a forest fire in Kampar, Riau province. PHOTO: AFP



The three companies supply wood to Singapore-based Asia Pulp & Paper and are among eight pulpwood concessions with the highest number of fire alerts in Indonesia based on Nasa's data.

Senoko Energy disputes report that it is seeking government aid



The Senoko Incineration Plant in Woodlands. Senoko Energy is disputing a report that said the utility company is ailing and seeking a rescue package from the authorities here. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



A company spokesman added that the firm has no plans to exit the Singapore market.

US reverses 40-year policy, says Jewish settlements in West Bank not illegal



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a statement on the Trump administration's position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC on Nov 18, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was a victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is struggling to remain in power after two inconclusive Israeli elections this year.

Singapore, Guangdong to deepen ties in Greater Bay Area



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung with Guangdong party boss Li Xi in Guangzhou yesterday. At an annual council meeting, Mr Ong spoke of how Singapore and Guangdong complement each other. PHOTO: GUANGDONG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT



Singapore firms and their partners also signed 19 agreements, the highest number inked at the annual council meeting.

Police kill two bombmakers linked to last Wednesday's attack on police HQ in Medan



In a photo from Nov 13, 2019, police officers stand guard at the scene of a suspected suicide bombing at Medan city police headquarters in Medan, Indonesia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Investigations uncovered that the suicide bomber was linked to the ISIS-affiliated local network called Jemaah Ansharut Daulah.

Father of dead 5-year-old burned boy's palm with heated spoon to punish him for stealing



Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman and his wife Azlin Arujunah are on trial for the murder of their son by scalding him to death. PHOTO: FACEBOOK



Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman also told a forensic psychiatrist that he often beat his wife over minor disagreements but tried to refrain from hitting her and redirected his anger towards his son instead.

Curators' art picks: Six works you don't want to miss at the upcoming Singapore Biennale



2065 (Singapore Centennial Edition) by Lawrence Lek. The open-world video game imagines how Marina Bay might look in the year 2065. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAWRENCE LEK AND SADIE COLES HQ, LONDON



It will feature contemporary works by more than 70 artists and collectives from Singapore, South-east Asia and beyond.

