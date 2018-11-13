Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 13

Singapore and China sign upgraded FTA as Premier Li Keqiang kicks off official visit
Singapore businesses will get greater access to the Chinese market and stronger protection for their investments under an upgraded free trade agreement inked with China on Monday.
New guardrail system being tested to improve road safety
A stretch of yellow-barreled rails over 20m in length was recently installed along the road shoulder of the slip road leading to the start of the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands.
Longer wait times, declined productivity, higher cyber risks due to Internet separation: MOH chief data adviser
Cutting Internet access in Singapore's public healthcare institutions has caused a variety of difficulties, including longer waiting times for patients, declined productivity and increased staff fatigue.
Boon Lay killing: Possessive man gets 13 years' jail for stabbing former air stewardess
An over-possessive man who could not accept that his girlfriend was seeing other men - despite their agreement to have an open relationship - was sentenced to 13 years' jail on Monday for killing her during a quarrel.
Singaporean's split second decision saves drowning man in freezing Irish river
Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, they wear their school T-shirts. Mr Clement Tan, a 21-year-old Singaporean studying in a university in London, found himself in such a position when he went to visit his friend in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
Paradise Lost: Grim search underway in incinerated California town
Experts in identifying human tissue joined California police and firefighters on Monday in sifting through the charred debris of homes destroyed in the most devastating wildfire in state history, searching for remains of hundreds of missing people.
Singapore retailers see Singles' Day sales spike
The tills were ringing on Sunday as many retailers here raked in more sales from the annual Singles' Day shopping event.
No ERP charges in several areas across Singapore until end of December
Motorists travelling in several parts of the country will not have to pay Electronic Road Pricing charges until the end of the year at specific times.
Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95
Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95, his daughter said on Monday.
France to 'embed' regulators at Facebook to combat hate speech
Facebook will allow French regulators to "embed" inside the company to examine how it combats online hate speech, the first time the wary tech giant has opened its doors in such a way, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.