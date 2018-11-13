Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 13

Singapore and China sign upgraded FTA as Premier Li Keqiang kicks off official visit



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for a bilateral meeting at the Istana on Nov 12, 2018. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Singapore businesses will get greater access to the Chinese market and stronger protection for their investments under an upgraded free trade agreement inked with China on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

New guardrail system being tested to improve road safety



The rails resemble the rolling barrier system, a road safety feature, seen in several countries including Malaysia, Australia and the US. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



A stretch of yellow-barreled rails over 20m in length was recently installed along the road shoulder of the slip road leading to the start of the Bukit Timah Expressway towards Woodlands.

READ MORE HERE

Longer wait times, declined productivity, higher cyber risks due to Internet separation: MOH chief data adviser



The Ministry of Health's chief data adviser, Associate Professor James Yip, said that following the SingHealth attack, public healthcare staff have accepted the challenges of temporary Internet surfing separation, and that patients have also accepted poorer service delivery standards, delays and inconveniences. ST PHOTO: SYAZA NISRINA KHAIRUL LIZAN



Cutting Internet access in Singapore's public healthcare institutions has caused a variety of difficulties, including longer waiting times for patients, declined productivity and increased staff fatigue.

READ MORE HERE

Boon Lay killing: Possessive man gets 13 years' jail for stabbing former air stewardess



Neo Chun Zheng fatally stabbed his girlfriend in the neck with a folding knife outside his Boon Lay flat on Nov 26, 2015. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



An over-possessive man who could not accept that his girlfriend was seeing other men - despite their agreement to have an open relationship - was sentenced to 13 years' jail on Monday for killing her during a quarrel.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean's split second decision saves drowning man in freezing Irish river



Mr Clement Tan (in white T-shirt), a 21-year-old Singaporean student at University College London, jumped into freezing waters at Dublin's River Liffey to save a drowning man. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ ELLSON CHOW



Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, they wear their school T-shirts. Mr Clement Tan, a 21-year-old Singaporean studying in a university in London, found himself in such a position when he went to visit his friend in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Paradise Lost: Grim search underway in incinerated California town



A burnt vehicle where human remains were found earlier, rests against a tree in Concow, California, on Nov 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. PHOTO: AFP



Experts in identifying human tissue joined California police and firefighters on Monday in sifting through the charred debris of homes destroyed in the most devastating wildfire in state history, searching for remains of hundreds of missing people.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore retailers see Singles' Day sales spike



Nov 11 is one of the busiest days of the year at Qxpress, Qoo10's sorting and delivery facility in Toh Guan. PHOTO: QOO10



The tills were ringing on Sunday as many retailers here raked in more sales from the annual Singles' Day shopping event.

READ MORE HERE

No ERP charges in several areas across Singapore until end of December



The Land Transport Authority announced on Nov 12 that the changes in ERP rates will take place from Nov 17. PHOTO: ST FILE



Motorists travelling in several parts of the country will not have to pay Electronic Road Pricing charges until the end of the year at specific times.

READ MORE HERE

Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95



Comic-book writer, editor, and publisher Stan Lee places his hands in cement during his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, in Hollywood, California, on July 18, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95, his daughter said on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

France to 'embed' regulators at Facebook to combat hate speech



Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace after the "Tech for Good" summit, in Paris, France, on May 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Facebook will allow French regulators to "embed" inside the company to examine how it combats online hate speech, the first time the wary tech giant has opened its doors in such a way, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

READ MORE HERE